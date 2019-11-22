As winter sets in across the northern hemisphere (and summer in the southern), travel is on everyone’s mind. The idea of escaping the biting cold to someplace warm is an intoxicating one. Or maybe you’re someone who goes all-in on the season and finds that perfect cabin on the side of the mountain to watch the snow pile up. That’s what is sort of great about winter, you can get the best of both worlds without having to travel too far from mainland North America. We decided to ask some of our favorite travelers — raconteurs and vagabonds who are on the road right now — where they love to go in the winter. There’s a great array of answers below, ranging from sweltering tropics to those snowy mountainsides. Hopefully, their expert advice will give you the motivation to hit the open road this winter too. Related: We Asked Traveler Influencers Their Favorite Under-The-Radar Destinations

WRITER’S PICK: ZACH JOHNSTON (ztp_johnston) — SICILY View this post on Instagram Yet another amazing place to eat in #Palermo. #bucketlist #hostelworld #uproxxlife #uproxx #instafood #wanderlust #architecture #travel #italy #sicily A post shared by Zachary Johnston (@ztp_johnston) on Dec 28, 2016 at 1:16pm PST Ah, Sicilia. I live in Berlin where it gets so, so cold. So when I can escape my desk in winter, I head south to Italy. Southern Italy is a wholly different world from the rest of the country and that’s extra true of Sicily. I tend to make basecamp in Palermo, a bustling city that spans millennia — holding endless stories of lost cultures, bitter wars, and fascinating people. The place is a wild mix of amazing aromas wafting from street food carts on (seemingly) every corner, bakeries making every type of pizza you can image (don’t sleep on the hot dog and fries pizza, seriously), and outdoor food markets slinging everything from the land and sea. The seaside city offers you a chance to sail or fish if you’re so inclined. The city’s train station is a great way to take day trips all over the country (though the road system is pretty top-notch too). A trip to Agrigento on the southern coast is the home to one of the largest and best-preserved ancient Greek cities on the Mediterranean is a must. To the east, Etna still rumbles and spits fire every now and then. Oh, and the beaches — the island is a wonderland for beach bums looking to just chill, take in the sun and sea with a Negroni in hand, and let the day slip away. There’s also a wild and dangerous feel to Sicily, Palermo especially. Street food markets are built on rubble from World War II. The mafia is 100 percent a part of the city’s economy and openly operating on the streets. There’s an edge to Palermo and Sicily that makes you feel alive. Add in an amazing food scene, awe-inspiring villages on mountaintops, idyllic beaches with crystal clear azure water, and all the wine and you have a spot that’ll give you a hard reset during the harshest of winters. And, yes, you will hear The Godfather wedding theme about 20 times a day. It rings out from lone street trumpeters, tourist shops, train station platforms, corner stores, and people’s ringtones. EDITOR’S PICK: STEVE BRAMUCCI (stevebram) — NORTH SHORE, OAHU That pic was taken two days ago, on Oahu’s North Shore, so obviously I’m biased. The man with me is beloved surfer and lifeguard Rocky Canon, so I’m also obviously lucky as hell. To spend time on the “Seven Mile Miracle” with a guy like Rocky, who knows every break better than I know the contours of my keyboard, is a huge advantage for anyone trying to catch rides on the North Shore.