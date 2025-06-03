Today, Binder’s Stash and Willett Distillery have announced a new strategic partnership, uniting the two brands in a way that’s totally unprecedented.

The Willett Distillery is a family-owned business, founded in 1936, and for the first time in their history, they’ll be entering a strategic partnership with a new brand, Binder’s Stash. As part of the partnership, Binder’s Stash will gain access to Willett’s barrel inventory, including experimental mash bills, unique casks, and fully mature whiskey. In addition to receiving that shot in the arm on the liquid side, Binder’s Stash will also benefit from Willett’s state-of-the-art bottling operations and distribution platform across domestic and global markets.

“We’ve built our reputation by sourcing and releasing some of the most distinctive American whiskeys in the country,” said Bill Binder, Founder of Binder’s Stash, “but Willett represents a different level: generational expertise, uncompromising quality, and a legacy that elevates everything it touches. Together, we’re setting a new bar for what American whiskey can be.”

In addition to winning critical praise and topping several UPROXX lists for its excellent bourbon and rye releases to date, the brand has also notably scored Gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Double Platinum at the 2025 ASCOT Awards. This string of success has now culminated in a partnership with one of the world’s most highly regarded independent distilleries, which will help lift Binder’s Stash to new heights while cementing its legacy as an industry leader.

Graduating from a non-distilling producer to a partner has, on some level, become an increasingly common trend in the industry. Rather than becoming a direct subsidiary of Willett, however, this strategic partnership allows Binder’s Stash to continue to bolster its already ascendant reputation with a fresh infusion of some of the world’s most sought-after whiskey and the addition of vital infrastructure to support its continued growth.

The early indication is that whiskey enthusiasts can expect Willett distillate to find its way into Binder’s Stash releases in the near future, with much more exciting news anticipated as we roll into the summer.

You can count on us here at UPROXX to taste and review upcoming releases from this unprecedented partnership as they become available.