The Whole Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon Line, Power Ranked

Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the most sought-after whiskeys out there. The bulbous bottles of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey from the Buffalo Trace Distillery are the stuff of legends, driving up the desirability and price. That last part makes buying Blanton’s a sketchy issue. Yes, it’s pricey, which begs the question, “Is it worth it?”

Well, there isn’t one Blanton’s expression and there isn’t a clear “yes” or “no” to that question either. So I’m going to give you my professional opinion on all four of the mainstream Blanton’s bourbon expressions that you can buy (generally). It’s time to rank some Blanton’s, folks!

Before we dive in, let’s get a little background. Blanton’s is “The Original Single Barrel Bourbon” in that it was the first commercially available bourbon in a single-barrel format. This started back in 1984 when bourbon — and whiskey in general — was on the ropes. Vodka was the drink of the masses and a lot of whiskey distilleries were shuttering worldwide (they literally couldn’t give the stuff away back then).

Back in 1984, Master Distiller Elmer T. Lee took a huge swing and decided to release a “single barrel” product to distinguish his Kentucky whiskey on the market. It was … not that much of a success. Remember, this was back in the day well before single-barrel picks were everywhere. People weren’t really sure what Elmer T. Lee was getting at until the Japanese market woke up to the brilliance of single-barrel bourbon via Blanton’s being shipped over there (almost exclusively). The Japanese appetite for bourbon exploded in the 1980s, largely thanks to Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon which helped keep a large part of the industry afloat (and arguably set the table for bourbon resurging in the late 90s/early 2000s). Now, I’m not saying Blanton’s and Elmer T. Lee saved bourbon in the 1980s, but it was a big reason — amongst many — that bourbon survived a devastating downturn.

Fast-forward to that aforementioned 2000s bourbon boom and Blanton’s starts getting the recognition it deserves in the U.S. market. About a decade later, that recognition kicks into high gear with seemingly less of it on shelves, and, well, prices started to soar.

That gets us to today. Blanton’s is a highly allocated bourbon. That means that a small quantity of the expressions is released to specific retailers, bars, and restaurants seasonally and annually depending on the expression. That small quantity and lack of widespread availability (in the U.S. mostly) means that the price of Blanton’s has become exorbitant for the average consumer. Translation — what should be a $50-$100 bottle of bourbon often costs $150-$400 (or more) depending on the expression. You can read my advice on actually buying the stuff right here.

Since that’s the case, I’m going to give you my thorough tasting notes and professional advice on each. That way you can make a more informed decision if you do want to dip your toe into the world of Blanton’s. Let’s dive in!

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Bourbon Posts Of The Last Six Months