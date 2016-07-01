Budweiser

Cracking open an ice-cold beer on a hot day is always a joyous event. That gentle pop as the lid twists off the bottle is music to your ears. The effervescence of the hoppy and malty cold tipple tickling your tongue sates any thirsty drinker. It’s soothing and exciting at the same time. Beer is a cornerstone of human society. We’ve drunk it for eons. As much as we love to drink our beer, we also love to put it in everything we eat as well, #PutSomeBeerInIt. The good people over at Carl’s Jr. know this and they’ve teamed up with Budweiser (or America, if you will) to make some cheese and put that cheese on a burger.

Carl’s Jr.’s Budweiser Brewhouse Bacon Cheeseburger is on a few selected menus and offers not one, but two slices of America-infused cheese. In case beer-infused cheese sounds off-putting in the ol’ taste department, the stalwart taste testers over at WrecklessEating gave the burger a try. The verdict?

“There was an over-abundance of cheese” is never a winning endorsement. Unless, of course, that’s your jam. Overall, there is no alcohol content to the burger, and “there’s no beer taste or beer flavor in the cheese,” according to WrecklessEating. It sounds like a bit of a let down, or maybe it’s just another gimmicky Carl’s Jr. burger. So far the Budweiser Brewhouse Bacon Cheeseburger (also known as the lack of brevity burger) is only available at a few select locations in Southern California on a test run.

Budweiser has never shied away from adding their beer to recipes. They’ve devoted a whole section of their website to providing home cooks with recipes that can be “improved” by adding Budweiser. They’re pretty straight forward. One of them is for an actual Budweiser-infused cheese dip. Anyone brave enough to try it?

