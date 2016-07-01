Cracking open an ice-cold beer on a hot day is always a joyous event. That gentle pop as the lid twists off the bottle is music to your ears. The effervescence of the hoppy and malty cold tipple tickling your tongue sates any thirsty drinker. It’s soothing and exciting at the same time. Beer is a cornerstone of human society. We’ve drunk it for eons. As much as we love to drink our beer, we also love to put it in everything we eat as well, #PutSomeBeerInIt. The good people over at Carl’s Jr. know this and they’ve teamed up with Budweiser (or America, if you will) to make some cheese and put that cheese on a burger.
Carl’s Jr.’s Budweiser Brewhouse Bacon Cheeseburger is on a few selected menus and offers not one, but two slices of America-infused cheese. In case beer-infused cheese sounds off-putting in the ol’ taste department, the stalwart taste testers over at WrecklessEating gave the burger a try. The verdict?
“There was an over-abundance of cheese” is never a winning endorsement. Unless, of course, that’s your jam. Overall, there is no alcohol content to the burger, and “there’s no beer taste or beer flavor in the cheese,” according to WrecklessEating. It sounds like a bit of a let down, or maybe it’s just another gimmicky Carl’s Jr. burger. So far the Budweiser Brewhouse Bacon Cheeseburger (also known as the lack of brevity burger) is only available at a few select locations in Southern California on a test run.
Budweiser has never shied away from adding their beer to recipes. They’ve devoted a whole section of their website to providing home cooks with recipes that can be “improved” by adding Budweiser. They’re pretty straight forward. One of them is for an actual Budweiser-infused cheese dip. Anyone brave enough to try it?
I imagine you could get a good amount of beer flavor by creating a reduction. I also am pretty sure that’d be totally disgusting, so “cheese infusion” was the better way to go…Maybe they were thinking about fondue? The key there, though, is that it’s not ‘infused’. It’s, you know, beer. With a bunch of cheese in it.
Yeah, I do like fondue with a shit load of Riesling in it.
But, I’ve never really been able to get a good beer base going with cheese. It always comes out too bitter or yeasty for me.
Stews and a good goulash on the other hand, then stout and ale that base right on up!
Exactly right…Failing soup-ish things, I think you either end up with something gross or something like beer batters, where yes, beer is involved, and yes, it’s even important to the process, but the beer flavor isn’t really the thing.
Hmmm, I’ve never had a problem making a beer-cheese concoction. I use beer in a lot of things – chile verde, the aforementioned cheese sauce, a shrimp boil, I boil brats in beer before a grill, beef stew, a cool bath at the end of a long day, etc… But if you have a good goulash recipe I’m all for it.
Having said that – this burger isn’t something I’d try. Unless it came with a free-phone charger like that KFC bucket.
It’s not that beer is bad to cook with– it isn’t. Anything with a broth works…But “infusing” something with it doesn’t seem like a great plan.
I think it also varies wildly with the sort of beer we’re talking. With something as watery as Budweiser, it seems like you’re just going to get a skunky watery taste.
@Tronner
I generally use a recipe I learned in the Czech Rep. It’s pretty simple.
Dice a medium yellow onion and two red marconi peppers. Heat some olive oil.
Toss 1/2lb of beef chuck cubes and 1/2lb of pork shoulder cubes in about 1/2 cup of flour with salt and pepper.
Brown the meat off in batches and set aside.
Sauté the onion and marconis and deglaze the pan with a little veggie broth.
Once the onions are transparent, add the meat back in along with 4-5cups of veggie or beef broth, .5l of dark Czech beer (I use Budvar Cerny), and a large can of stewed tomatoes.
Then add in your spices (this can vary widely). I use a large teaspoon of each: All Spice, Cumin, Sweet Paprika, and a dash of Clove, and lastly a big ol’ bay leaf.
Pop on the lid and let simmer until you have a stew with tender meat.
I do the potatoes on the side. Do a slow boil, then add them into the bowl when you serve. Or make some bread dumplings. It’s all good.
@Tronner If you really want to spice it up, I add a large table spoon of Red Thai Curry Paste when I’m putting everything together. It’s an awesome way to bring in a spicy edge.
@Zachary Johnston Thank you, sir! That looks fantastic.