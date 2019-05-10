UPROXX / Burger King

Not long ago, we lived in a world where packages took five to seven business days to arrive. To hail a ride, you’d have to cross your fingers that you’d happen upon a taxi with its light on. And if you wanted food from a particular restaurant, you had to go there yourself — unless you were lucky enough to be craving pizza or Chinese.

Now? Life is a glut of delivery services and instant gratification, not least of which presents itself in the myriad of apps and companies that offer food delivery. It’s a 19 billion dollar business that is growing year-over-year and shows no signs of slowing down. And now, Burger King is taking the food delivery game one step further: By rolling out a traffic jam delivery service that’ll bring food right to your gridlocked car.

Delivery services have made us lazy, but this one actually seems kind of practical. Imagine this: you’re stuck in traffic on your way home from work. You didn’t have a snack before you left — so your stomach is grumbling, but the I-5 doesn’t show any signs of releasing you from your automotive prison anytime soon. What are you to do? Dig for fuzzy mints or ancient gum in your glove compartment? Hope that there’s a half eaten banana in your gym bag from last week?

Nah. If Burger King has their way, you’ll download their app and order food to be delivered via motorcycle right to your car. The app, which the company promises can be used hands-free for safety, tracks traffic to make sure the customer will be stuck for at least 30 minutes and is within range of a nearby Burger King. After that, you’re free to order all the whoppers you need to make sitting in a parking lot on the way home just a little bit easier.