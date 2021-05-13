Unsplash
The CDC Says Vaccinated Americans Do Not Need To Wear Masks Indoors And People Are Beyond Thrilled

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officially announced that fully vaccinated people can now enjoy life unmasked and free from social distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations. This is definitely a cause for celebration and is a strong indication that things are getting back to pre-covid normal. But maybe don’t ditch your mask quite yet — because the CDC’s new rules indicate that masks and social distancing rules might still be enforced at local businesses and the workplace.

Still, it’s looking like our days of trying to coordinate outfits to our masks are coming to an end.

As you might assume, people on the internet are psyched about the news — with the hashtag #MaskOff taking off on Twitter and all sorts of jokes about Future and his 2017 song of the same name. When we say a lot we mean a lot, every other tweet is about Future!

It’s looking like ‘Mask Off’ is going to be a summer anthem… again.

In addition to lax mask rules for vaccinated people, if you’re fully vaccinated — meaning you’re two weeks out from getting your final vaccine shot — you’ll also no longer need to be tested before flying out of the United States (unless the destination requires it) or self-quarantine.

Check out some of the Twitter chatter below, which is a mix of celebration, cautious optimism, and just a dash of anxiety.

We leave you with a live view of cities around the nation:

