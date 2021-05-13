On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officially announced that fully vaccinated people can now enjoy life unmasked and free from social distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations. This is definitely a cause for celebration and is a strong indication that things are getting back to pre-covid normal. But maybe don’t ditch your mask quite yet — because the CDC’s new rules indicate that masks and social distancing rules might still be enforced at local businesses and the workplace.

Still, it’s looking like our days of trying to coordinate outfits to our masks are coming to an end.

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

As you might assume, people on the internet are psyched about the news — with the hashtag #MaskOff taking off on Twitter and all sorts of jokes about Future and his 2017 song of the same name. When we say a lot we mean a lot, every other tweet is about Future!

It’s looking like ‘Mask Off’ is going to be a summer anthem… again.

In addition to lax mask rules for vaccinated people, if you’re fully vaccinated — meaning you’re two weeks out from getting your final vaccine shot — you’ll also no longer need to be tested before flying out of the United States (unless the destination requires it) or self-quarantine.

Check out some of the Twitter chatter below, which is a mix of celebration, cautious optimism, and just a dash of anxiety.

Me with my mask off rn pic.twitter.com/NqHNSDdViW — churlish⚡️gambino (@TimberCarini) May 13, 2021

Mask Off is going to end up the number one song in the country by the end of the day isn't it — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 13, 2021

When I get to Atlanta this weekend I’m mask off the whole weekend like it’s 2019 🤷🏽‍♂️🥶 — Team Monden (@wmonden) May 13, 2021

I’m fully vaccinated and ready to take the mask off but how do I know that those with the mask off around me are fully vaccinated? That’s the anxiety I have surrounding this, whether it’s warranted or not. https://t.co/jrAabhmyq7 — Kirti :) (@Pari602) May 13, 2021

CDC* Future 🤝 mask off — adam harris (@AdamHSays) May 13, 2021

the CDC said you can take your mask off once you're vaccinated, but the mandate against making small talk with me remains in effect indefinitely. — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) May 13, 2021

Taking my mask off… To reveal I'm still wearing a 😷 pic.twitter.com/yLIbJXPH3O — Richard B Colón (@RichardBColon) May 13, 2021

Now that I've been masking over a year and see the enormous benefits (haven't gotten sick, no allergies, warm face in winter, NO CATCALLS ALL YEAR) …You will have to literally pry this mask off my face because I'm not giving it up, ever https://t.co/JSdKOsJvGC — 🍆Dechanique🍆🔞 (@dechanique) May 13, 2021

I wanna take my mask off per CDC guidelines but I also don’t want people to think I’m a dumbass anti-vaxxer pic.twitter.com/uZzP0BvzR0 — SouthernHomo (@SouthernHomo) May 13, 2021

With the collective excitement that the #CDC news brings can we all agree that the Kendrick remix is the more superior version. #MaskOff — M (@MichiganGreens) May 13, 2021

We leave you with a live view of cities around the nation: