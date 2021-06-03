We Made The Cheesesteak From ‘Mare Of Easttown’ — Here’s Our Recipe

Kate Winslet went full Brad Pitt with her on-screen eating in HBO’s huge hit Mare of Easttown. Winslet’s titular Mare eats so much during the run of the series that it’s a focal point of SNL’s parody of the show. In the second episode, there are three scenes that feature Mare eating in various situations — from downing a cheesesteak to stuffing duck liver in a couch cushion to digging into a hoagie. Each perhaps deserving of a culinary homage, in its own strange way.

It’s that first meal that caught my attention, though. I’m a big cheesesteak fan. Back in college, it was a pretty normal occurrence to drive up to Philly on a day off just to get a cheesesteak (I went to school in Washington, DC). Luckily, I was usually going with a friend or two who actually came from the home of Gritty. So I got turned onto Jim’s South Street early and never really hit up the other famous spots too often (though they were all tested at some point).

Even as my life has changed, my love for this perfect, messy sandwich has endured. So when I eyed Kate Winslet tucking into a quick cheesesteak, I knew I had to make one.

Since Mare of Easttown has sort of become internet famous for being a food-filled show, it wasn’t too hard getting information. Vulture has an episode-by-episode guide of every food scene and what’s being eaten in each one. Turn’s out the cheesesteak in question is from Cocco’s in Aston, PA. After perusing their menu, it became pretty clear that we’re dealing with a classic cheesesteak with no frills. Exactly what I was hoping.

I set out to make a cheesesteak the way I’d always order it, “sweet peppers, onions, whiz.” Look, provolone is fine on a cheesesteak but you’re already going for a gut-bomb. So I always thought you may as well go the whole way and get your neon cheese on. And with that spirit, let’s dive into making a cheesesteak at home for all of us who don’t live near Philly.