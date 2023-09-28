Fall flavors have arrived! Pumpkin spice lattes are back, jugs of freshly pressed apple cider are weighing down shelves nationwide, and fall-inspired desserts are the order of the day. Clean Cookin’ is back too, with a brand-new episode – powered by Ecolab Science Certified, that leans into those fall flavors with a delicious apple cherry crisp recipe — alongside some important steps that help keep restaurants cleaner and safer, giving you peace of mind thanks to the Ecolab Science Certified™ program Nashville country artist Mickey Guyton and celebrity Chef Jamika Pessoa are back in the kitchen and breaking down two things — Guyton’s mom’s apple crisp recipe and how to maintain cleanliness in the kitchen from start to finish.

Chef Pessoa holds true to the number one rule in cooking and baking — start with a clean kitchen, clean hands, and clean produce for a Scientific CleanTM you can count on. Chef Pessoa coaches Guyton through the process of rolling with the punches while fixing mistakes with calm and ease and of course the golden rule of the kitchen — “clean as you go!”

While having a clean cooking area is of the utmost importance, so is making tasty food. Chef Pessoa adds some cherries to the classic apple crisp and has Guyton make some vanilla-laced whipped cream for the topping and it looks incredible! Most importantly, the two chefs ended with a kitchen that was cleaner than when they started. Check out the whole episode above and snag that great apple cherry crisp recipe to make at home this fall!