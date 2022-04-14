In the insanity of a music lineup stacked with heavyweights, larger-than-life art sculptures, and breathtaking moments, it’s easy to overlook one of the most memorable parts of Coachella – the food!
A simple stroll through the Indio Central Market, Coachella’s main food court, is like falling into an international vortex of savory and sweet fragrances. From top-end juicy burgers to southern-style hot chicken sammies, these culinary delights are right on par with the headliners. Choosing what to eat is no less challenging than deciding which act to hear next. With 26 vegan options, five different pizza vendors, and stylized food from cultures far and wide, it’s a great time to try something new, too.
Just like following your ears will lead to your own personal listening adventure and a universe of new musical discoveries at Coachella, following your other senses is sure to bring similar joy. The difference is most of these handpicked morsels aren’t available to stream later. In fact, outside Coachella, it’s safe to say finding a spread like this all at once is near impossible.
So, what’s new on the menu?
Hot this year, Coachella has five incredible dining options when it comes to cuisine:
- First and most intriguing for sushi-lovers, there’s Sushi by Scratch ($375 + fees), a hidden Omakase speakeasy with a 17-course sushi meal. It’s even got a secret door!
- Second, the event annually hosts a full-fledged restaurant experience inside the festival grounds. This year Coachella offers a romantic pop-up with oysters courtesy of Los Angeles’ famed seafood specialists, Broad Street Oyster Co.
- Third, a cavalcade of top-shelf chefs will assemble in the Polo Fields mythic rose gardens for a 275-person banquet-style meal on long tables. Known as Outstanding In The Field ($275 + fees), the world-class chef lineup is complimented by food from local farms, accompanied by some of the best cocktails, beer, and wine the festival has to offer.
- Fourth, Lay’s (yes, the potato chip company) is unveiling a mysterious activation they’re calling “Fresh 4D”, which promises to be a totally multi-sensory snacking experience.
- The last and most robust eating option, which is already accessible with a GA or VIP wristband, can be found in more than 50 food trucks, restaurants, and caterers who converge from around the country for the event. In the Beer Gardens, the campgrounds, the Terrace, 12 Peaks VIP, Rose Garden VIP, and in Coachella’s Indio Central Market, you’ll find these culinary maestros serving all their own specialties in signature flair.
For a taste of what those vendors bring to the table, read on! (Vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian menu options are listed — V, VEG, GF)
All Dat Dim Sum
Strap yourself in for spicy wontons and steamed buns. This Santa Monica-based crew offers the perfect comfort food for those cool Indio nights.
(V)(VEG)
Backyard Bowls
Don’t let a heavy breakfast slow you down. Get an acai bowl instead and be back in the action before you know it.
(V) (VEG) (GF)
Bolo
Succulent on the inside and crispy at the edges, Bolo’s chicken sammies explode with juicy flavor. The portions are massive too, making it perfect in all those times when you’ve been dancing your heart out and need to catch up on calories.
(VEG)
Bridgetown Roti
This option is only available in the Rose Garden during weekend 2. Probably because the punch packed by its jerk flavors and Caribbean spices can knock a set of taste buds into next week.
Cena Vegan
Nominated for an award from Veg News, Cena’s is one of those places vegans can bring their non-vegan friends to blow their minds with what’s possible. Try their burritos, nachos, and tacos. They’ll make a believer out of anyone.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Craig’s Vegan
Thick, creamy, and it’s non-dairy so it won’t slow you down. These classic ice cream flavors are made with a trademarked vegan cashew base!
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Dayglow
Basically the mixologists of Coachella’s coffee scene, Dayglow makes cold brews with unexpectedly exceptional flavors from ingredients like citrus, berries, and Cacao.
(V)
El Chino Grande
Dive into a sweet and tangy blend of Thai and Hawai’ian street foods from the inventive mind of Chef Chris Yang.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Erva
Move over tea, maté is here and it’s got an attitude. Order lip-smacking beverages inspired by the biggest acts of 2022, like “Watermelon Sugar” a la Harry Styles, “WAP” as a nod to Megan Thee Stallion, and “Keep it Juicy”, which was inspired by the hit track from Doja Cat.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Ggiata
Catching yourself craving an East Coast-style Italian deli? Head to Ggiata in the VIP section – and accept no substitutes.
(VEG)
Hattie B’s
Turn up the heat with a sandwich from one of the most praised hot chicken icons in the country. Between the crunch of the pickles and the zing of the slaw, the blend of flavors is an unforgettable kick.
(VEG)(GF)
Hawkins House of Burgers
Hawkins monster patties, zippy pastrami, and gooey cheese are sure to quelch the hunger pangs. This Black woman-owned operation is fresh, passionate about their burgers, and always right on point.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Irv’s Burgers
Perhaps the country’s most historic burger stand, Irv’s has been around for more than half a century grilling ‘em up on Route 66. It’s practically a national landmark for foodies.
KazuNori
Did someone say “Sushi Burrito”? These uncut nori rolls made possible by SUGARFISH and Nozawa Bar are almost too perfect on the go. Chewing: optional.
Kogi BBQ
For conversational finger food that is as addicting as it is delicious, try the Loaded Korean BBQ Fries at the Kogi Truck. Get a second order too, as the portions are hearty but you still won’t want to share.
(VEG)
LA Pizzeria Co Pizza
For a slice as big as your face, LA Pizzaria Co has your back. The foldable New York-style classic never disappoints and for a popular festival, like Coachella, the prices are surprisingly affordable.
Lettuce Feast
These two-handed soul food creations are made with plants. Get one for a non-vegan friend and they won’t even know.
(V)(VEG)
Love Hour
Heavy set LA-style burgers topped with ingredients named in colorful innuendos, like hot honey and love sauce. Don’t forget the seasoned fries with garlic parmesan. They’re dreamy, cheesy, and fun to share.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
ManEatingPlant
Arriving for their first ever time at the festival, this Asian comfort food is sure to be a hit. Try the vegan noods!
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Milk Box Bar Boba
Milk tea mania is taking over! Beat the heat and ditch the sugary drinks in favor of a mango matcha boba or a plant-based Thai tea with oat milk.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Monty’s
Classic diner staples like burgers, fries, tots, and shakes are available here, but with a twist. The owners pay all their employees a living wage.
(V)(VEG)
Post & Beam
Only available for Weekend 1, this Southern-style spot features a true farm to face experience produced by an award-winning executive chef, John Cleveland.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Prince Street Pizza
For pizza lovers who know variety is the spice of life, the Craft Beer Barn has something extra special. Get New York and Sicilian-style square-cut slices here.
(VEG)
Ramen Hood Vegan Ramen
Famed for their #richassbroth, Ramen Hood is a steal for what you get. When the temperature cools off at night it’s invigorating too. Plus, with vegan options available it won’t weigh you down.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Ronan
For the classic Italian-style pizza lovers, these personal-sized Neapolitan pies are a game-changer. They’re family-owned and operated too.
(V)(VEG)
Salt & Straw
Head to The Terrace to cool off in this air-conditioned. There you’ll find “daringly delicious ice cream crafted with unthinkable care” — it’s a longtime favorite of Uproxx!
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Shrimp Daddy
Sweet and salty like a cool island breeze. The only way to make Hawaiian garlic butter shrimp better is to serve it in a pineapple boat.
Slutty Vegan
This Atlanta-based crew makes truly beefy burgers, without beef. Their signature dishes, like the Fussy Hussy, the Sloppy Toppy, and the Hollywood Hooker are as delightful to order as they are to eat too.
(V)(VEG)
Sumo Dog
Yankee Stadium’s own over-the-top ballpark-style dogs are sure to be a home run on the West Coast. The only problem is fitting them into your mouth.
(V)
Sus Arepas
This low-carb South American treat packs an explosion of juicy spices into a warm flaky cornmeal biscuit. Craving a taste of adventure that also feels like home? This is the one!
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Sweetfin Poke
From poke bowls to bento boxes, Sweetfin is a chef-led crew offering dishes like Spicy Tuna, Yuzu Salmon, and Sweet Potato Ponzu with Lime. Self-care never looked so classy.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Tacos 1986
Exclusively in the VIP area, these tacos and quesadillas are full of flavor and made to order. After one, you’ll be hooked.
(V)(VEG)
Todo Bien
Refreshing and bold, these Southern California-style street tacos are almost too good. For newcomers to California, this is it!
Trill Burgers
If the smell doesn’t draw you in like a black hole of flavor, the satisfied look on the faces of people who eat here probably will. Try the fresh grilled onions for extra sweetness.
(V)(VEG)
Umami Burger (with Alvin Cailan)
If you know – you know! Umami Burger is harrowed as the ultimate Burger wherever they go. And, under the direction of Chef Alvin Cailan ‘Chella goers can experience their food on a whole new level.
(VEG)
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Known for left field flavors like Pizza, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, and Planet Earth, Van Leeuwen is french decadence with a ‘Merican lean.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Vibe Organic Kitchen
The power meals from this Newport Beach-based operation will make you forget the whole menu is plant-based and gluten-free. The portions are sizable, but the flavor is even bigger.
(V)(VEG)(GF)
Wood Fire Wings
Some might call him a wing specialist. Those who know him say he’s a wood fire BBQ legend. Don’t skip the grill-made magic of Urbyn Yates. Exclusively for VIP pass holders.
(V)(VEG)
Xiao Chi Jie
These steamy soups and luscious dumplings won’t leave you hungry. But, they’ll definitely stoke your appetite for more.