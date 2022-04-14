In the insanity of a music lineup stacked with heavyweights, larger-than-life art sculptures, and breathtaking moments, it’s easy to overlook one of the most memorable parts of Coachella – the food! A simple stroll through the Indio Central Market, Coachella’s main food court, is like falling into an international vortex of savory and sweet fragrances. From top-end juicy burgers to southern-style hot chicken sammies, these culinary delights are right on par with the headliners. Choosing what to eat is no less challenging than deciding which act to hear next. With 26 vegan options, five different pizza vendors, and stylized food from cultures far and wide, it’s a great time to try something new, too. Just like following your ears will lead to your own personal listening adventure and a universe of new musical discoveries at Coachella, following your other senses is sure to bring similar joy. The difference is most of these handpicked morsels aren’t available to stream later. In fact, outside Coachella, it’s safe to say finding a spread like this all at once is near impossible. So, what’s new on the menu? Hot this year, Coachella has five incredible dining options when it comes to cuisine: First and most intriguing for sushi-lovers, there’s Sushi by Scratch ($375 + fees), a hidden Omakase speakeasy with a 17-course sushi meal. It’s even got a secret door!

Second, the event annually hosts a full-fledged restaurant experience inside the festival grounds. This year Coachella offers a romantic pop-up with oysters courtesy of Los Angeles’ famed seafood specialists, Broad Street Oyster Co.

Third, a cavalcade of top-shelf chefs will assemble in the Polo Fields mythic rose gardens for a 275-person banquet-style meal on long tables. Known as Outstanding In The Field ($275 + fees), the world-class chef lineup is complimented by food from local farms, accompanied by some of the best cocktails, beer, and wine the festival has to offer.

Fourth, Lay’s (yes, the potato chip company) is unveiling a mysterious activation they’re calling “Fresh 4D”, which promises to be a totally multi-sensory snacking experience.

The last and most robust eating option, which is already accessible with a GA or VIP wristband, can be found in more than 50 food trucks, restaurants, and caterers who converge from around the country for the event. In the Beer Gardens, the campgrounds, the Terrace, 12 Peaks VIP, Rose Garden VIP, and in Coachella’s Indio Central Market, you’ll find these culinary maestros serving all their own specialties in signature flair. For a taste of what those vendors bring to the table, read on! (Vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian menu options are listed — V, VEG, GF)

Bolo View this post on Instagram A post shared by H.K. Bolo Buns & Fried Chicken (@eatbolo) Succulent on the inside and crispy at the edges, Bolo’s chicken sammies explode with juicy flavor. The portions are massive too, making it perfect in all those times when you’ve been dancing your heart out and need to catch up on calories. (VEG) Bridgetown Roti View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgetown Roti (@bridgetownroti) This option is only available in the Rose Garden during weekend 2. Probably because the punch packed by its jerk flavors and Caribbean spices can knock a set of taste buds into next week.

Cena Vegan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cena Vegan (@cenavegan) Nominated for an award from Veg News, Cena’s is one of those places vegans can bring their non-vegan friends to blow their minds with what’s possible. Try their burritos, nachos, and tacos. They’ll make a believer out of anyone. (V)(VEG)(GF) Craig’s Vegan View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAIG’S VEGAN 🍦 (@craigsvegan) Thick, creamy, and it’s non-dairy so it won’t slow you down. These classic ice cream flavors are made with a trademarked vegan cashew base! (V)(VEG)(GF)

Dayglow View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayglow (@dayglowcoffee) Basically the mixologists of Coachella’s coffee scene, Dayglow makes cold brews with unexpectedly exceptional flavors from ingredients like citrus, berries, and Cacao. (V) El Chino Grande View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Chino Grande (@el_chino_grande) Dive into a sweet and tangy blend of Thai and Hawai’ian street foods from the inventive mind of Chef Chris Yang. (V)(VEG)(GF)

Erva View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erva Brew Co. (@drinkerva) Move over tea, maté is here and it’s got an attitude. Order lip-smacking beverages inspired by the biggest acts of 2022, like “Watermelon Sugar” a la Harry Styles, “WAP” as a nod to Megan Thee Stallion, and “Keep it Juicy”, which was inspired by the hit track from Doja Cat. (V)(VEG)(GF) Ggiata View this post on Instagram A post shared by GGIATA (@ggiata) Catching yourself craving an East Coast-style Italian deli? Head to Ggiata in the VIP section – and accept no substitutes. (VEG)

Kogi BBQ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kogi (@kogibbq) For conversational finger food that is as addicting as it is delicious, try the Loaded Korean BBQ Fries at the Kogi Truck. Get a second order too, as the portions are hearty but you still won’t want to share. (VEG) LA Pizzeria Co Pizza View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Pizzeria Co. (@lapizzeriaco) For a slice as big as your face, LA Pizzaria Co has your back. The foldable New York-style classic never disappoints and for a popular festival, like Coachella, the prices are surprisingly affordable.