How 2019 Marked The New Era Of Food At Music Festivals

“In the beginning, Coachella was a world of sliced pizzas and sugary lemonade,” says chef Roy Choi. “It was like going to a state fair. And then Kogi came in our first year… I think it was ’09… Our truck broke down, we were late, but we brought this energy and bright flavors — garlic, ginger, green onions, chilies, lime juice, sesame oil — and it blew peoples’ minds. The same thing that had happened with Kogi Truck on the streets a year and a half earlier happened at the festival. It just instantly connected.”

That explanation from Choi — renowned chef, acclaimed TV host, and food world revolutionary — is a pretty tidy summation of how his first appearance at Coachella helped shape modern music festivals. And while talking about your cooking blowing peoples’ minds may sound hyperbolic, it’s more likely that he’s understating his footprint on the scene. Just ask anyone who witnessed the lines at the chef’s food truck, Kogi, in the late aughts.

Of course, Choi wasn’t the only factor in elevating the food at music festivals. 2008 — the year before Kogi first appeared at Coachella — marked the first time that live performances eclipsed record sales as the primary income stream for musicians in the UK. The US was seeing a similar trend. In a rapidly expanding marketplace, everything was bound to be heightened. Unique food experiences gave festivals a competitive advantage. Meanwhile, the “food IQ” of music festival attendees was rapidly increasing, thanks to the food TV boom, the democratization of “cheffed-up” food via fast-casual restaurants and food trucks like Choi’s, the birth of web 2.0 endemic food sites (Foodbeast was launched in ’09, Eater went national the same year), and, of course, the advent of Instagram in 2010.

Stack all those factors together and it’s no wonder Goldenvoice was eager for Choi to return (he did), while adding other chef-driven vendors into the mix. Meanwhile, a few hundred miles to the north, San Francisco’s Outside Lands changed their 2010 tagline to “Music – Food – Wine – Art,” while creating a culinary lineup that reflected both the rapidly diversifying food conversation and the eagerness of attendees to try flavors that might not feel familiar to them. It was both an incubator for inventive chefs and an easy opportunity for young music fans to broaden their palates. The rocketship had officially blasted off and the music festival world would never be the same.

“Before it was just music, drugs, and fucking,” Choi says with an easy laugh. “It was ‘turn off the world, go out there, wear as little as possible, paint a few things on your face, take some shrooms, and throw down a greasy corndog.’ But now, fast forward 10 years, and you can’t have a music festival without a commitment to good food.”

If the beginning of the decade was when music festivals began to recognize the value of chefs, the latter half of the 2010s capitalized on their stardom. In 2019, Coachella continued to expand its “Outstanding in the Field” chef’s table event while giving Choi the chance to preside over a career retrospective food installation called KogiTown with his original truck as its centerpiece. Meanwhile, The Governor’s Ball launched a restaurant mashup initiative akin to hypebeast-worthy brand collabs and Outside Lands boasted 80 restaurants including Michelin-starred Rich Table, which served donuts dusted in porcini powder.

It’s clear, as Uproxx’s Editorial Director of Music Philip Cosores notes, that chefs are an essential piece of the overarching experience.