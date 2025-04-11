Festival season is officially in full swing, and there’s no better place to soak it all in than the sun-drenched playground of Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. While Coachella and Stagecoach might be the main events, the entire month of April is packed with can’t-miss parties, pop-ups, and cultural happenings that transform the desert into an all-out bacchanal of music, fashion, art, and vibes. Between the back-to-back weekends of festival madness, the city pulses with life, including pool parties at iconic hotels, intimate DJ sets, street fairs overflowing with vintage finds and handmade goods, and brand activations that feel more like full-blown experiences. Whether you’re looking to keep the party going or just kick back in style, there’s plenty happening beyond the polo fields that’ll fill your schedule with unforgettable moments. Our guide will point you straight in the direction of the coolest sh*t going down in the desert this month. We’ve rounded up the best pool parties, social hangs, and buzzy day-to-night events that’ll keep your energy high between weekends, and a few decompression tips for winding down. And when you’re ready to crash? We’ve got you covered with our favorite places to stay, whether you’re into boutique hotels with built-in scenes or dreamy Airbnbs perfect for post-festival recovery. WHERE TO PARTY Friday, April 11th Foodie Fridays Palm Springs Cultural Center | 4-8 pm The best local food pop-ups, food trucks, and chefs bring their A-game to your plate. Think smoky BBQ, wood-fired pizza, gourmet sweets, and bold Mediterranean flavors—all in one spot! The outdoor patio transforms into a chill, picnic-style food haven, perfect for vibing with friends, meeting fellow food lovers, and fueling up before catching a film, concert, or live show. For additional information, click here. The Sprinter & REVOLVE Pool Party Parker Palm Springs | TBD Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter Vodka Soda is kicking off the festival weekend by co-hosting REVOLVE’s exclusive pool party at the Parker Palm Springs. Attendees can sip and celebrate the launch of its newest eight-pack featuring four refreshing new flavors: Pink Lemonade, Mango, Strawberry, and Pineapple. Glow In The Park The Living Desert Zoo Gardens | 6:30-10 pm The highly anticipated Glow in the Park is set to illuminate the season once again, presented by the City of Palm Desert. This one-of-a-kind nighttime experience transforms the Zoo into a wonderland of glowing lanterns, interactive displays, and unforgettable entertainment.

Visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in a magical evening featuring larger-than-life lanterns and breathtaking light installations, interactive exhibits and unexpected surprises throughout the event, endless photo opportunities at dazzling selfie spots, an after-hours Zoo adventure, with a chance to see giraffes, rhinos, zebras, and more, specialty-themed cocktails and mocktails to complement the experience, and live entertainment and unique performances each night. Select dates are April 11th – 16th / April 18th – 20th / April 22nd – 27th. For additional information, click here. Rock Yard Concert Series 84245 Indio Springs Parkway | 7-11pm The Rock Yard outdoor concert stage is an amphitheater-style area featuring two side-by-side stages holding audiences of passionate music fans. The Rock Yard runs from Spring to Fall and is always live, free, and outdoors. New beer and drink specials (often themed to the bands performing on stage) are offered weekly. Guests must be 18 and older to rock. Friday, April 11: The Long Run (Eagles Tribute Tribute) with HiFi Academy

Saturday, April 12: Twisted Gypsy (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) with Anthem Road

Friday, April 18: Cash’d Out (Johnny CashTribute) with Saints of Las Vegas

Saturday, April 19: Heartbeat City (Cars Tribute) with Saints of Las Vegas

Friday, April 25: Deepest Purple (Deep Purple Tribute) with Know Illusion

Saturday, April 26: Bonfire (AC/DC Tribute) with Steel Rod For additional information, click here. Festival Weekend Poolside Ace Hotel & Swim Club | 11am-7pm Make the most of your festival experience and make Ace Hotel & Swim Club your home base. Throughout festival weekends, enhance your desert daze with our carefully curated sounds poolside — where they’ll have DJs, drinks & sun. Swim Club Pool events are open to hotel guests and day pass guests only. April 11th: Sofyen

April 12th: Hurry Up Slowly, Kaz James + more

April 13th: Saint Gilo + more

April 18th: DJ Pyramido

April 19th: Hurry Up Slowly, Les Baklavas

April 20th: G@tto + more

April 26th: Nam + more

April 27th: Saint Gilo + more For additional information, click here. Coachella Essentials Pop-Up Shop JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa | 11am-4pm Festival season is calling—gear up, unwind, and glow all weekend long! On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during Coachella weekends, JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert will be featuring a Coachella Essentials Pop-Up Lobby Shop, a one-stop destination for festival must-haves located in their lobby.

From sunscreen for lip, face, and body to stylish sunglasses, bandanas, ball caps, and gemstone-inspired jewelry, they’ve got everything you could possibly need. Keep your festival look fresh and fabulous with belt bags and backpacks, and recover post-festival with Barker Wellness Bath Soak and the Hypervolt percussion massaging device. Need extra relaxation? Enjoy a rejuvenating 10-minute chair massage (fee-based) to reset for the next day of music, fun and debauchery. Dates are April 11th-13th / April 18th – 20th. For additional information, click here. 818 Tequila’s Annual 818 Outpost 818 Outpost | 1-6pm Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter Vodka Soda returns to the 818 Outpost with a chrome truck pop-up, serving up the new Palm Springs Pack flavors alongside fun branded takeaways on April 11th-12th. For more information, click here. Saturday, April 12th REVOLVE Festival Location TBD | TBD Returning for another unforgettable weekend in the desert, this year’s theme will feature an immersive Desert Mirage experience, a chic fusion of chrome and organic elements, inspired by the desert sunset and the beauty of a bold yet serene landscape. The iconic festival will bring music, fashion, and culture together in an exclusive, invite-only experience. This year’s 8th annual festival will feature an all-star lineup, with live performances from Lil Wayne, Tyga, Uncle Waffles, and Gelo DJ sets by Hunny Bee, DJ Lex, Quinn Blake and special guest Cardi B. REVOLVE Festival also features the most photo-worthy brand activations from leading brands across fashion, beauty, entertainment, and technology. Highlights include Affirm, the official payment partner of REVOLVE Festival, which will provide guests with exclusive deals and a refreshing desert oasis lounge to escape the heat, and Vivrelle, which will host carnival game experiences where guests will have the chance to win luxury designer accessories from their closet.

Guests will also enjoy gifted products from the most sought-after brands on REVOLVE BEAUTY through activations from Ole Henriksen, which will be gifting their viral peptide lip treatments, as well as Bask Suncare, Perelel Health, and NOYZ Fragrance. Additionally, a K-Beauty World convenience mart will feature products from Mixsoon, Rael Beauty, I’m From, Sungboon Editor, Some by Mi, and Tocobo. Beverage offerings will include Sprinter Vodka Soda, 818 Tequila, a full portfolio of Heineken brews, and SipMARGS, a ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand backed by social media star Alix Earle. Sinners Movie x Warner Bros. Pictures will feature a sleek bar activation with cocktails inspired by the upcoming film from Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld. BODYARMOR FLASH I.V. will be onsite, offering rapid rehydration beverages and electrolyte slushies. Additionally, LaCroix will debut its newest sparkling water flavor, Sunshine. Food options will include delectable bites from Irv’s Burgers, Yeastie Boys x Prince St Pizza, Raising Cane’s, Hot Girls Pickles, Beignet Box, and more! This event is invitation-only and non-transferable. Event details such as location and hours will be given upon RSVP confirmation only. Goldenvoice Surf Club The Palm Springs Surf Club | 12-6pm Goldenvoice brings a new rhythm to the Palm Springs Surf Club, transforming it into a daytime outpost of music, wellness, and sport. Centered around a thoughtfully curated music lineup in the amphitheater, the experience extends beyond the stage—offering wave pool sessions, wellness activations, and resort-style relaxation. Whether you’re dancing, unwinding, or diving into the experience, Surf Club is where music, movement, and the spirit of the desert come together. Saturday, April 12th: Sammy Virji, Chris Lorenzo + more

Sunday, April 13th: Sara Landry, Rico Nasty + more

Saturday, April 19th: Polo & Pan (DJ set), Ben Böhmer, Maribou State + more

Sunday, April 20th: Eli Brown, Max Styler + more For additional information, click here. Dim Mak Afloat: Desert Pool Party Saguaro Palm Springs | 11am-6pm Kick off your Coachella weekend with the ultimate desert pool party! Dim Mak Afloat is taking over Saguaro Palm Springs for a sun-soaked day of beats, ice-cold drinks, and high-energy vibes. Whether you’re cooling off between festival days or just looking to dance under the desert sun, this colorful celebration has you covered. Mary Droppinz, Mild Minds, Party Pupils, Linney, Benzi, Juush, Santo, and Angel Dragon are all slated to perform. Entry is free before 1 pm. For more information, click here. Indie-O: A Local Music Festival 82707 Miles Avenue | 11am-10pm One day. Three Venues. Non-stop live music. Visit Downtown Indio for the Indie-O: A Local Music Festival featuring artists Hollow Crown, Elektric Lucie, Brosquitos, People of the Sun, TV Screams, and so much more! The event is all ages and includes food, drinks, live music, vendors, and raffles. For additional information, click here. Thursday, April 17th VillageFest Palm Canyon Drive | 6-10 pm VillageFest takes place in downtown Palm Springs on Palm Canyon Drive every Thursday night. The street is closed to vehicular traffic and is transformed into a festive, pedestrian street fair. The perimeter of the event consists of Indian Canyon Drive to the east and Belardo Road to the west. Vendor booths are set up on both sides of the street, and visitors are able to stroll through the traffic-free event. For more information, click here. Friday, April 18th A Very Brat Pool Party Saguaro Palm Springs | 12-5pm Kick off your Coachella weekend at Saguaro Palm Springs with A Very Brat Pool Party, including Club Decades deejays and special guests. 21+ For more information, click here. Saturday, April 19th AFRO SUN Pool Party Royal Sun Palm Springs | 11am-4pm Join us during Coachella Weekend 2 for a weekend pool party and daytime desert oasis of global dance music from some of the industry’s leading DJs, alongside wellness activations and all-day poolside brunch. Limited exclusive gifts and wellness offerings for arrivals before 12 pm. Music sets by KARABA, DJ Boat, Mojave Grey, Little Dinosaur, and KMNI.

RSVP does not guarantee admission — space is limited for the ultimate quality of experience. We recommend arriving on the earlier side to guarantee entry. For more information, click here. Saturday, April 26th Sparkling Sessions: The Desert Von Dutch Ranch | 2-5 pm Get ready, because Uproxx and Sparkling Ice are back and bigger than ever with Sparkling Sessions Season 2.0! The legendary Sparkling Ice X Uproxx Festival Parties are returning and they’re bringing the heat! We’re kicking things off with an exclusive day party, just two miles from the Stagecoach grounds. And trust us, you won’t want to miss this; our headliner will be revealed at 9 am PST on April 21st, and it’s going to be EPIC. Plus, Le Chev and DJ Politiki will both be dropping electrifying DJ sets to keep the vibes going all day long! And here’s the best part: everything is complimentary. Thanks to Sparkling Ice, you’ll enjoy delicious food, custom cocktails, incredible performances, and exciting activities. All for FREE!

This is your chance to kick off Stagecoach weekend in style. Stay tuned for the big headliner announcement, and get ready for a day you won’t forget. Let’s make it a wild one! For more information and RSVP for free, click here. WHERE TO STAY From poolside boutique hotels to retro-chic Airbnbs with desert mountain views, Palm Springs and the Indio Valley offer a wide range of stay options to match your vibe and budget. Want to be in the heart of the party scene? There are iconic hotels with on-site DJ sets and late-night lounges. Prefer something more low-key? Opt for a quiet desert oasis where you can recharge between sets under the stars. Drift Palm Springs This hotel has quickly become a Palm Springs staple and one of our favorites for a sexy escape. It’s stylish, boho, and feels impeccably fresh and clean. The pool scene is not chaotic but definitely features an array of Hollywood cool kids and plenty of mingling. The restaurant is an absolute highlight — with clever and elevated riffs on Mexican classics. Perhaps one of the ultimate perks of this property is how solid and spacious it feels. Rather than feeling like you’re on top of other guests, the desert-minimalist rooms and soundproofed walls make your sanctuary feel private and quiet. Definitely the perfect property for anyone trying to balance the chaos of festivals with some deeply relaxing downtime. That philosophy is underscored by the numerous sound healings and yoga sessions available on site. One big note: Our hotel review series always mentions “bed game” — well these beds are impeccable. The sheets are delicate and soft to the touch, with no harsh bleach smells. The pillows are soft and supple — you slowly ease into them when you lay your head down. BOOK HERE FOR COACHELLA WEEKEND 2, STAGECOACH, OR MIDWEEK STAYS — $439/night Onyx House The Onyx House gets everything right. You walk into the place and immediately feel 20% cooler. Clearly, it was created by someone with good taste. But as great as the design and layout are, those aspects aren’t the property’s biggest perk. Here’s what hit me the hardest during a recent stay: Best Pool And Hot Tub Of Any Rental I’ve Ever Stayed In. This isn’t even up for debate. The pool gets up to 90 degrees (I didn’t figure this out until the morning I left, sadly) and the hot tub fits eight comfortably. Both are in-ground and incredibly sleek. They’re also both saltwater — meaning your skin doesn’t get dry and your eyes don’t water from excessive chlorine. Oh, and they have lighting systems for your night hangs!

This isn’t even up for debate. The pool gets up to 90 degrees (I didn’t figure this out until the morning I left, sadly) and the hot tub fits eight comfortably. Both are in-ground and incredibly sleek. They’re also both saltwater — meaning your skin doesn’t get dry and your eyes don’t water from excessive chlorine. Oh, and they have lighting systems for your night hangs! A Very Cool Gathering Space. The main living room of the Onyx house is actually separated from the bedrooms and kitchen by a hallway. There you’ll find a massive TV linked to all the streaming apps, a very comfy couch, and even barn doors to open the space up. Does it feature a bunch of cool art and rustic ceramics? You’d better believe it.

The main living room of the Onyx house is actually separated from the bedrooms and kitchen by a hallway. There you’ll find a massive TV linked to all the streaming apps, a very comfy couch, and even barn doors to open the space up. Does it feature a bunch of cool art and rustic ceramics? You’d better believe it. A Yoga Platform. Every morning of my life, I wake up saying “I want to do breathwork! I want to do yoga!” But I almost never have time. I did both breathwork and yoga during my stay at the Onyx House because the space spoke to those sorts of pursuits but more importantly because I had room to practice them without distraction. The yoga platform is surrounded by desert and rocks and if you’re going to do some sun salutations I can’t think of a better place to do them than while watching the sun crest over the craggy hills.

Every morning of my life, I wake up saying “I want to do breathwork! I want to do yoga!” But I almost never have time. I did both breathwork and yoga during my stay at the Onyx House because the space spoke to those sorts of pursuits but more importantly because I had room to practice them without distraction. The yoga platform is surrounded by desert and rocks and if you’re going to do some sun salutations I can’t think of a better place to do them than while watching the sun crest over the craggy hills. Nature All Around. The past few years have seen a land grab in “J-Tree” as LA folks with tons of style buy up properties on the cheap, remodel them, and give them cool names. But as much as everyone wants to lay claim to being an “oasis,” I’ve rarely seen a property that is truly built into the hills in this way. Whereas many trips to the desert include driving to trailheads, at the Onyx House we just walked straight up into the wilderness from the backyard. It was beautiful and made the home feel incredibly private.

The past few years have seen a land grab in “J-Tree” as LA folks with tons of style buy up properties on the cheap, remodel them, and give them cool names. But as much as everyone wants to lay claim to being an “oasis,” I’ve rarely seen a property that is truly built into the hills in this way. Whereas many trips to the desert include driving to trailheads, at the Onyx House we just walked straight up into the wilderness from the backyard. It was beautiful and made the home feel incredibly private. Big Hotel Energy. The Onyx House is not one of those “clean every dish, strip the beds, and mop the floors” type rentals that everyone (rightfully) hates. This property is refined and operates much more like a true hotel. Check-in was easy, check-out was easier, and the property was beautifully appointed. I didn’t feel like I was in someone’s bedroom — I felt like I was at a hotel. Except better because we were the only guests. Price Per Night: $1165

BOOK HERE JW Marriott Palm Desert This is the perfect property for that friend who likes to do stuff. Like… a lot of stuff. And that’s why we love it so much. The features golf, tennis, pickle ball, a spa, an arcade… and not the “we’re just doing this to say we have it” version of those amenities either. These grounds are absolutely dialed. And immense — with multiple pools and on-site restaurants. Seriously, look at this spot: The rooms are well appointed and suites have sexy-as-hell tubs with a giant window out to the bed. Meaning that the sexiness rating of this hotel is very high. Especially when you take in all the opportunities for relaxation that are availible — from lounging poolside to spending a long day in the world class spa. If you like a little room to move, tons of activities, and an oasis vibe, this is your spot. Folks needing to tap in with work will love the coworking space in the lobby! BOOK HERE FOR COACHELLA WEEKEND 2, STAGECOACH, OR MIDWEEK STAYS — $413/night WHERE TO DECOMPRESS After the dust, the dancing, and the all-night sets, a little decompression is essential. Luckily, Palm Springs knows how to slow things down just as well as it knows how to party. Whether you’re nursing a post-festival haze or just craving a bit of peace and quiet, the desert offers plenty of mellow ways to recharge. Desert Oasis April 12th | Drift Palm Springs | Various times Recharge poolside with laid-back DJs, craft cocktails, yoga, sound baths, Baja-inspired bites, retail pop-ups, and cabana drink specials – keeping the good times flowing all day long. RSVP to free events or grab a day pass to join the fun poolside, making Drift your go-to spot to unwind between festival sets. Dates are every Saturday and Sunday in April: 4/12, 4/13, 4/19, 4/20, 4/26, 4/27. For additional information, click here. Pink Moon Ecstatic Dance April 12th | Khaga Yoga Palm Springs | 6-8pm Ecstatic Dance is a free form, non-judgmental, somatic practice. It can be a good workout that improves flexibility, strength, and endurance in the body, mind, and spirit. The goal is to let your body connect with your inner world and find expression in movement.