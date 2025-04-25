Festival season is in full bloom, and there’s no better spot to revel in the vibe than the sun-soaked paradise of Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. With Coachella behind us and Stagecoach gearing up for the weekend, the desert is still buzzing with energy—and not just from the festivals themselves. All throughout April, the area transforms into a playground of music, fashion, art, and culture, thanks to an endless lineup of pop-ups, parties, and can’t-miss experiences. In the lull between festival weekends, the scene is anything but quiet. Think pool parties at legendary hotels, underground DJ sets, bustling street fairs, and brand activations that blur the line between entertainment and immersive art. Whether you’re riding the high from Coachella or just rolling in for the country-tinged chaos of Stagecoach, there’s plenty happening beyond the main stages to keep the good times rolling. One of the biggest highlights this weekend? Sparkling Sessions: a vibrant desert takeover hosted by Sparkling Ice and Uproxx. Designed to kick off the summer music season in style, this can’t-miss party will feature a live performance by Jessie Murph, top-tier DJ sets by Politik and Le Chev, and a curated crowd of tastemakers for an epic day-to-night experience that captures the spirit of the season. Check out the full details here. We’ve put together a guide to the coolest happenings across the desert, everything from sun-drenched day parties to late-night hangs, plus a few ways to chill out when it’s finally time to rest. And when you’re ready to crash? We’ve got the lowdown on our favorite stays, whether you’re all about boutique hotels or low-key, luxurious Airbnbs for your post-party recharge.

WHERE TO PARTY Rock Yard Concert Series 84245 Indio Springs Parkway | 7-11pm The Rock Yard outdoor concert stage is an amphitheater-style area featuring two side-by-side stages holding audiences of passionate music fans. The Rock Yard runs from Spring to Fall and is always live, free, and outdoors. New beer and drink specials (often themed to the bands performing on stage) are offered weekly. Guests must be 18 and older to rock. Friday, April 25: Deepest Purple (Deep Purple Tribute) with Know Illusion

Saturday, April 26: Bonfire (AC/DC Tribute) with Steel Rod For additional information, click here.

Festival Weekend Poolside Ace Hotel & Swim Club | 11am-7pm Make the most of your festival experience and make Ace Hotel & Swim Club your home base. Throughout festival weekends, enhance your desert daze with our carefully curated sounds poolside — where they’ll have DJs, drinks & sun. Swim Club Pool events are open to hotel guests and day pass guests only. April 26th: Nam + more

April 27th: Saint Gilo + more For additional information, click here. Desert Rodeo Desert International Horse Park | 11am – 5pm Sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), DESERT RODEO is bringing the ultimate western experience to the desert on Friday, April 25th to Sunday, April 27th with world class cowboys such as 8x PRCA World Champion Stetson Wright and cowgirls like 4x WPRA World Champion Hailey Kinsel. Cowboy Channel + will also be livestreaming the daily performances, which will include 8 rodeo events such as Bull Riding and Barrel Racing. Beyond the rodeo competition, DESERT RODEO is fusing a mix of iconic Western brands, including Wrangler, Boot Barn, and Stetson, alongside globally recognized names like Coca-Cola, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Código 1530 and Bud Light, the Official Beer Sponsor of Desert Rodeo. Innovative partners like Rivian also join the lineup, bringing a modern edge to the Western experience. Open to all ages from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m, each rodeo performance will kick off at 1 p.m with a stirring delivery of the American flag by the Skydance SkyDiving Parachute Team followed by national anthem performances by country singer Lanie Gardner (April 25), singer/songwriter Genelle Seldon (April 26) and local singing duo, 12-year-old Audrey Lambert and 13-year-old Clarisse Pascoe (April 27). DESERT RODEO will also incorporate community driven fundraising efforts each day to support the following organizations and their missions – Friday, April 25: California Fire Foundation, Saturday, April 26: County of Los Angeles Fire Department and Sunday, April 27: Golden Circle of Champions. Friday’s festivities will feature a special appearance and meet-and-greet with the four farmers from FOX’s Farmer Wants a Wife, offering fans a chance to connect with the stars of the hit series: Matt Warren, John Sansone, Colton Hendricks and Jay Woods. For additional information, click here.

Sparkling Sessions: The Desert Von Dutch Ranch | 2-5 pm Get ready, because Uproxx and Sparkling Ice are back and bigger than ever with Sparkling Sessions Season 2.0 on Saturday, April 26th. Building on the success of previous ‘Sparkling Sessions’ events at major festivals – including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits – this latest installment promises an unforgettable experience just two miles from the Stagecoach Festival grounds. Part intimate concert series and part custom cocktail-infused dance party, the ‘Sparkling Sessions’ series has provided intimate fan experiences with artists such as Pink Sweat$, Teyana Taylor, Justine Skye, Zack Fox, THEBROSFRESH, and Dasha, bringing a shot of flavor and an undeniable energy to some of the biggest cultural celebrations. The event is free to attend, but space is limited and will be filled on a first come, first-served basis. Guests must RSVP to secure their spot and receive location details. For more information and RSVP for free, click here. WHERE TO STAY From poolside boutique hotels to retro-chic Airbnbs with desert mountain views, Palm Springs and the Indio Valley offer a wide range of stay options to match your vibe and budget. Want to be in the heart of the party scene? There are iconic hotels with on-site DJ sets and late-night lounges. Prefer something more low-key? Opt for a quiet desert oasis where you can recharge between sets under the stars.

Drift Palm Springs This hotel has quickly become a Palm Springs staple and one of our favorites for a sexy escape. It’s stylish, boho, and feels impeccably fresh and clean. The pool scene is not chaotic but definitely features an array of Hollywood cool kids and plenty of mingling. The restaurant is an absolute highlight — with clever and elevated riffs on Mexican classics. Perhaps one of the ultimate perks of this property is how solid and spacious it feels. Rather than feeling like you’re on top of other guests, the desert-minimalist rooms and soundproofed walls make your sanctuary feel private and quiet. Definitely the perfect property for anyone trying to balance the chaos of festivals with some deeply relaxing downtime. That philosophy is underscored by the numerous sound healings and yoga sessions available on site. One big note: Our hotel review series always mentions “bed game” — well these beds are impeccable. The sheets are delicate and soft to the touch, with no harsh bleach smells. The pillows are soft and supple — you slowly ease into them when you lay your head down. BOOK HERE FOR COACHELLA WEEKEND 2, STAGECOACH, OR MIDWEEK STAYS — $439/night Onyx House The Onyx House gets everything right. You walk into the place and immediately feel 20% cooler. Clearly, it was created by someone with good taste. But as great as the design and layout are, those aspects aren’t the property’s biggest perk. Here’s what hit me the hardest during a recent stay: Best Pool And Hot Tub Of Any Rental I’ve Ever Stayed In. This isn’t even up for debate. The pool gets up to 90 degrees (I didn’t figure this out until the morning I left, sadly) and the hot tub fits eight comfortably. Both are in-ground and incredibly sleek. They’re also both saltwater — meaning your skin doesn’t get dry and your eyes don’t water from excessive chlorine. Oh, and they have lighting systems for your night hangs!

JW Marriott Palm Desert This is the perfect property for that friend who likes to do stuff. Like… a lot of stuff. And that’s why we love it so much. The features golf, tennis, pickle ball, a spa, an arcade… and not the “we’re just doing this to say we have it” version of those amenities either. These grounds are absolutely dialed. And immense — with multiple pools and on-site restaurants. Seriously, look at this spot: The rooms are well appointed and suites have sexy-as-hell tubs with a giant window out to the bed. Meaning that the sexiness rating of this hotel is very high. Especially when you take in all the opportunities for relaxation that are availible — from lounging poolside to spending a long day in the world class spa. If you like a little room to move, tons of activities, and an oasis vibe, this is your spot. Folks needing to tap in with work will love the coworking space in the lobby! BOOK HERE FOR COACHELLA WEEKEND 2, STAGECOACH, OR MIDWEEK STAYS — $413/night Amaru Muru This house is really… well, to be honest, it’s what people fantasize about when they plan a Joshua Tree weekend. It’s ultra clean, very minimalist, and almost impossibly sexy. A sister property to the Onyx House, this B&B is even more stylish (and spacious). You are plopped right in the middle of the desert with views in every direction. If you do decide to venture off property, coffee is close and Joshua Tree National Park is just a few miles away.

The highlights: Heated Saltwater Ozone Pool

Saltwater Ozone Hot Tub

Yoga and Ceremony Room with walls that can be fully pushed open.

3 Bedrooms plus a 2nd living space with a sofa bed.

In-ceiling Sonos surround sound speakers throughout the house. When I stayed, we ate under the stars every night and swam in the pool deep into the night. The property was created with immense care, and I can’t say enough about how deeply that translates into the design. Like the Onyx house, there’s almost no plastic in sight. It’s really a spectacular thing. Moreover, no expenses were spared. Sometimes you rent a really nice house and everything in it is the “rental version” (read: super cheap). But here everything is dialed. Our highest recommendation for a sexy desert retreat. Price Per Night: $500 BOOK HERE