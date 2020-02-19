Three weeks ago we told you that the coronavirus wasn’t as serious as Twitter and the media were making it seem, and then for the following 23 days, we’ve all heard constantly about how things are getting worse. Now, the death toll is twenty times higher than we initially reported, with 16 times more confirmed cases of infection. Without a doubt, the spread of coronavirus is getting worse, and by the time you read this article, whatever figures are found in it will have likely gotten even worse. That being said, we’re here to tell you: You still don’t need to be freaked out.

Make no mistake, this stuff is scary. With the current state of the world, it’s easy to feel completely defeated when every morning brings with it a horrifying headline that makes you want to throw your phone at the wall. Only, you don’t do that because that’s just another thing that’s going to end up costing you money in the long run. So, you just stay laying in bed staring at the ceiling until you get hungry which will thankfully bring you a few minutes of momentary joy once you get finally get to eat. Unless you’re on like a diet or whatever. But take a deep breath — it’s going to be alright. You still don’t need to panic, in fact, it’s okay to feel a little bit optimistic, let’s break down why.

What’s Happening With The Coronavirus Now?



So glad you asked. Turns out, a lot. The coronavirus now officially has a name, COVID-19. Officially, it’s the seventh known coronavirus to infect humans. The most recent reporting from CBS News has the global death toll above 2,000, with over 75,000 confirmed cases. Cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, The Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, The United Arab Emirates, The United Kingdom, The United States of America, and Vietnam.

There still is no vaccine for COVID-19. While it has been officially declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, it still hasn’t been labeled a pandemic, which is defined as a disease that is prevalent around the whole world. So while it sounds like COVID-19 is just about everywhere, it really isn’t. If you want to get specific, it’s in 26 countries out of 195.

How Many People Are Infected Now And Is It Bad?



Currently, there are 75,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, the vast majority of which are in mainland China. Over 2,000 people have died in China, including Dr. Li Wenliang, the ophthalmologist who sounded the alarm on the coronavirus (and was reprimanded for doing so). The New York Times also reports that Liu Zhiming — a neurosurgeon and the director of the Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan at the center of the outbreak — has also died after becoming infected with the coronavirus. Outside of China, five people have died across Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, France, and Taiwan.

Cases of infection in the U.S. number a mere 29 according to the most recent numbers from CBS News.

Strangely, 542 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection are all located on a single Japanese cruise ship off the shore of Yokohama named the Diamond Princess. The New York Times reports that those 542 cases make the Diamond Princess the single biggest concentration of the coronavirus infection outside of mainland China. That feels pretty scary! Because the ship is currently in quarantine, the 300 American passengers from the Diamond Princess will now have to go through an additional 14-day quarantine on military bases before they’re able to return home.