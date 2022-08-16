We Tasted Costco’s New Small Batch Bourbon Against It’s Closest Cousin

Part 1: The Taste Taste 1 — 1792 Small Batch Tasting Notes: This opens a little woody with cherrywood next to a hint of sour apple that develops into sour mash grains (kind of like walking into a distillery) that are all cut by caramel and vanilla notes with a cherry vibe that goes from sweet to spicy enough to feel like Cherry Coke. Moving onto the palate, there’s a clear “classic” bourbon vibe with rich caramel and smooth vanilla that hits a spicy heat on the mid-palate. The end hits on a soft vanilla and cherry creaminess with a hint of dry wicker and more of that spicy warmth.

Taste 2 — Kirkland Signature Tasting Notes: This is immediately a much sweeter nose with hints of pear and peach candy leading towards a watermelon taffy with mild hints of old leather, dry woody spices, wet oak, sweetgrass, and cherry Starbursts. The palate lets the cherry shine with a good sweetness next to creamy vanilla, caramel, spiced apricot, toffee candies, and a hint of dried sweetgrass. The mid-palate’s sweetness fades away pretty quickly on the light finish while a whisper of slightly spiced cherry tobacco leads back to a hint of that wet oak on the very end. Part 2: The Ranking

2. Kirkland Signature Small Batch by Barton 1792 Master Distillers Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Batch no. 1124 ABV: 46% Average Price: $19 (1 liter) The Whiskey: This is the entry point to Costco’s new lineup of Kentucky Bourbons (along with a Bottled-in-Bond and Single Barrel release). The whiskey in the bottle is from Sazerac’s Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown with a mash bill of 74 percent corn, 18 percent rye, and eight percent barley. That juice is left to age for four to five years before blending, proofing, and bottling for Costco. Bottom Line: This ranks last because it was so much sweeter on the nose and had a lackluster finish — compared to this one other pour. Had I been tasting this against a different bourbon, different notes would have surfaced and created a different experience. But that’s not the point here. 1. 1792 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 46.85% Average Price: $28 The Whiskey: This whiskey from Barton 1792 Distillery is a no-age-statement release made in “small batches.” The mash is unknown but Sazerac does mention that it’s a “high rye” mash bill, which could be exactly the same as Kirkland Signature Small Batch — or not. The juice is batched from select barrels and then proofed down and bottled as-is. Bottom Line: This wasn’t any deeper but it was more nuanced. It also had a much stronger finish, albeit a little warm. But a bold finish is better than a finish that peters out, IMO.