Like many beer styles, the brown ale can trace its origins to England. Specifically, to the 1700s. But, also like many beer styles, it’s been updated and changed over the centuries by brewers all over the world, especially in the United States. A great beer for fall, traditionally brown ales are known for their dark brown appearance and a more-malts-than-hops flavor profile. Depending on the brown ale, they can also feature flavors like chocolate, caramel, and toffee. All in all, brown ales are a great, highly underrated choice for fall drinking and brewers agree. That’s why we asked a few well-known craft brewers and experts to tell us their picks for the best brown ales to drink this fall. They didn’t disappoint with classic English brown ales flavored brown ales, and even coffee-filled autumnal monsters. Keep reading to see all of their epic, seasonal picks! Samuel Smith’s Nut Brown Matthew Steinberg, head brewer and co-founder of Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing in Framingham, Massachusetts ABV: 5% Average Price: $11.50 for a four-pack Why This Beer? Samuel Smith Nutbrown Ale is a brown ale I look forward to every fall. Although, I have been known to enjoy it throughout the year. I learned about this beer in 1990 at a Grateful Dead show in Albany and from that point on, I always craved the best beers around. It’s bold but still offers a medium-dry finish while covering your palate with rich malt. Love this beer and always will.

Newcastle Nick Nock, founding head brewer at SweetWater Brewing Company in Atlanta ABV: 4.7% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I love Newcastle even though it is a brewer’s sin to have a quality beer in a clear bottle, especially from across the pond. I was in Amsterdam, and this bartender turned me on to a splash of Kahlua at the bottom of a pint glass and topped it off with Newcastle. Delicious, absolutely delicious. Too much Kahlua will kill it, so it has to be the lucky amount. 608 Riverside Brown Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin ABV: 5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Hands down Riverside Brown by 608 Brewing Company in La Crosse, Wisconsin is my go-to brown ale for the fall. It has a light nutty dryness but is balanced with slight Ovaltine and caramel sweetness that makes this a really easy brown ale to drink. Surly Bender James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California ABV: 5.5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Still one of my favorite American brown ales of all time is Bender, the first-ever beer made by Surly Brewing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has medium roast coffee, cocoa, and caramel from the malt base, with fruity English yeast esters and a touch of floral hops to round it out.

Bender reminds me of my early days in the craft beer industry when people were still excited about beers like brown ales and porters. Birdsong Lazy Bird Brown Zach Fowle, advanced cicerone and head of marketing at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix, Arizona ABV: 5.5% Average Price: $9.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? It’s made year-round, but Birdsong Lazy Bird Brown Ale tastes best when the leaves start to turn. It’s smooth and roasty, with notes of dry unsalted cashews accented by baked bread, chocolate-covered raisins, and just a hint of orange peel. These drop off at the swallow, replaced mostly with a burnt toast bitterness that’s at a perfect level. It’s substantial where it needs to be and ephemeral where it doesn’t.

Big Sky Moose Drool Dan Schmelzer, head brewer at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $9.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Big Sky Brewing’s Moose Drool was the first brown ale I tried a couple of decades ago when I was first exploring craft beer, and it remains my favorite brown ale after all these years. With enough flavor from the specialty malts to keep it interesting but not cloying, yet balanced with some classic earthy hops to provide just enough bitterness to create a medium-dry finish that leaves you wanting another. Brooklyn Brown Ale Morgan O’Sullivan, co-owner at FlyteCo Tower in Denver ABV: 5.6% Average Price: $11.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? The Brooklyn Brown Ale by Brooklyn Brewery is medium-bodied, and creamy, with hints of oats and bread. There’s a reason it’s one of the most popular brown ales on the market. It’s definitely a great fall beer that you’ll want to keep stocked in your fridge every year. Abita Turbodog Fal Allen, head brewer at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Booneville, California ABV: 5.6% Average Price: $9.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? The little-known and often overlooked Sierra Nevada Brown Ale is one of the best out there. It does not get wide distribution but is worth seeking out when available. It is a traditional English-style brown ale that uses an English Fuggle hop derivative and Styrian Goldings. It has a pleasant spicy hop note that balances nicely with roasty bready flavors in the beer. It not sweet and yet had a pleasing balance with a hint of sweetness.