Fall is a great time to try new beers. When the seasons shift there’s always a plethora of great beer styles to return to. In the case of autumn, its Vienna lagers, saisons, brown ales, Oktoberfest-style beers, and pumpkin ales. Plus a range of fresh hop and wet hop beers. Pretty great season for beer-loving, if you ask us.

“For me, fall is the season of fresh and wet hop beers,” notes James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California. “Meaning beers with hops that are picked the day of, or the day before, being used in the brewhouse. If you’re lucky enough to live within driving distance from a hop farm, you can go pick up some of these freshly harvested, whole cone hops yourself, but most breweries will have them shipped overnight after picking to be used the next morning on a waiting brew.”

While we’re always down for a fresh hop IPA, we’re also interested in the other beers fall has to offer. That’s why we asked a handful of well-known beer experts and brewers to tell us their stone-cold #1 picks for the must-try beers of fall 2022.

Fonta Flora Supper Table

Adam Cranford, lead brewer at Left Hand Brewing in Longmont, Colorado

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $16 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

Supper Table from Fonta Flora in Morganton, North Carolina. I’m not really one for ‘dessert beers’ or the typical flavors that you get in more seasonal fall beers, but this sweet potato beer with vanilla, ginger, cardamom, clove, allspice, and cinnamon just reminds me of cool fall days at my grandparents’ house.

The classic sweet potato pie flavors and creamy mouthfeel gives the impression of drinking a dessert without being overly heavy.