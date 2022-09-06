When it comes to bridging the gap between summer and fall, beer drinkers have tons of options. We suggest not diving headfirst into barrel-aged stouts or robust porters, as the warm weather this month might make those options feel less than ideal. And since we’ve had our fill of light lagers, pilsners, and classic IPAs, we’re going to recommend a more “seasonally transitional” style…

It’s time for some big, bold, high ABV imperial IPAs.

Caroline O’Halloran, area sales director at Sprecher Brewing in Glendale, Wisconsin loves imperial IPAs so much, that she has a hard time picking just one.

“It seems like an obvious answer but Russian River Pliny the Elder, Dogfish Head 90-Minute, Bell’s Hopslam… They are popular for a reason,” she says. “They rule. Pliny and 90 for consistency and general badass-ness. I love the bitterness of Hopslam. I don’t think it is nearly as bitter as a few years ago or maybe I have burned all my taste buds with 90-minute.”

While O’halloran can’t make up her mind about which imperial IPA to drink this month, she agrees with us that it’s a great beer style as we turn the calendar from summer to fall. Other craft beer experts and brewers have the same feeling about this robust, potent IPA sub-type. That’s why we asked a few of our favorites to tell us their picks for the best imperial IPAs to drink right now — keep reading to see all of their answers.

Dogfish Head 90-Minute

Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Co. in Richmond, California

ABV: 9%

Average Price: $12.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

This one was a no-brainer. It can be tough to find a big IPA that doesn’t crush your taste buds and wreck your palate. 90 Minute IPA has an excellent malt backbone that stands on its own, providing balance. At first sip, I get pine and hop cones, followed by notes of freshly baked bread and light citrus notes. You could easily go for a second.