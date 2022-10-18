CRSSD 2022
Getty Image/Ralph Ordaz
Life

Fatboy Slim Takes Us Into The World Of Crssd Fest, As Seen Through His Eyes

by:

Summer might be over, but that’s no reason to end the festivity! Just ask UK DJ and Brighton EDM pioneer Fatboy Slim, who was down in San Diego last month to headline the iconic CRSSD Festival.

While more trendy and less rave-y than EDC Las Vegas, CRSSD is still an amazing bacchanal of pulsing House and Techno musisc. If you can’t pound your shoes to dust by the end of the day, fear not, there’s a wide variety of irresistible “after dark” sets available to get a complete fix.

On the waterfront of downtown San Diego, the combination of light-show extravaganza and salty mist in the air makes this quite a rare venue. Stocked with gallons of infamous San Diego Craft Beer, great food, and music, there’s no surprise it’s nearly impossible to find a parking spot within a few miles of the stage. While the vibe caters a more polished and mature festival experience, make no mistake, this is a party to groove to some of the most talented artists in the industry.

This year’s lineup shuffled a medley of electronic legends, rising talents, and genre leaders such as Dom Dolla, Joesph Capriati, Richie Hawtin, ARTBAT, Jamie xx, Sonny Fodera, and more. One of our favorites, the legendary master of ceremony Fatboy Slim, graciously hooked us up with an exclusive look into the festival through his photo diary. Check it out below (captions by the artist himself)!

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

Welcome to San Diego’s CRSSD Fall 2022. Pre-show hangs with Ali my PR at INFAMOUS

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

Impressive studio on-site at CRSSD, they had some crazy gear in there…I was lucky enough to be interviewed about my musical inspirations by the lovely folks at Synth History.

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

I’ve made a new mate on this summer’s travels…damn fine DJ @mochakk

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

My long-time tour manager Al got sick this week so thank you @ Alex_jones26 for stepping in. We made it!

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

“Ain’t No Love in the Jungle” Fred again remix smashed it at CRSSD, and seemed appropriate for their Palms stage

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

Future Art Rave….thank you to all who came out and sold out the festival. Some stunning views at CRSSD 2022

CRSSD 2022
Gabe Tiano

Hands up to you all in San Diego

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

Getting ready to Praise You when the towel whip rolls

CRSSD 2022
Gabe Tiano

A high five with some fans post-gig

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

Golf-cart laughs

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

She asked for the Fatboy smiley and said she’d get it tattooed later…

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Gabe Tiano

Managed to catch a bit of Fred. Again…

MORE PICS FROM CRSSD:

CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Daniela Becerra
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Keiki Knudsen
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Keiki Knudsen
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Keiki Knudsen
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Keiki Knudsen
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Keiki Knudsen
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Daniela Becerra
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Keiki Knudsen
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Kristina Bakrevski
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Kristina Bakrevski
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Kristina Bakrevski
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Kristina Bakrevski
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Daniela Becerra
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Keiki Knudsen
CRSSD Music Festival 2022
Kristina Bakrevski
×