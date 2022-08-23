We’d never turn down a bottle or can of IPA, pale ale, pilsner, or some other style of craft beer, but there’s just something special about a fresh, well-made beer poured from a draft into a pint glass. It’s difficult to explain. The kind of thing that needs to be tasted to be truly understood. All we know is that if you sample the same beer in a bottle, can, or draft, it at least seems to taste different depending on the format. James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California loves beer on draft. “Personally, I believe that all craft beer tastes better on draft,” he notes. “Generally speaking, this is because the equipment used to package it is a lot better at avoiding oxidation than is present in most smaller-scale craft canning or bottling lines.” Other craft beer experts and brewers concur. So we asked some of our favorites to tell us their picks for the best beers to drink on draft. Keep reading to see all of their picks. Allagash Tripel Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company in Richmond, California ABV: 9% Average Price: $12.99 for a four-pack Why This Beer? Very high on the list would be Allagash’s Tripel. At 9% ABV, this is definitely one you don’t just want to throw back, so letting it “breathe” in your glass is optimal. Fresh from the tap this tripel is pleasingly floral with hints of bananas, honey, and cloves, but as the beer warms up, you get a lot more of the bready maltiness; from start to finish, it’s delightful.

Heater Allen Lenzbock Tim Moore, production manager at Blackberry Farm Brewery in Maryville, Tennessee ABV: 6.75% Average Price: $6.99 for a 16-ounce can Why This Beer? I think it would be impossible to pick one beer as my favorite. I will share one of the best beer experiences of my life though. While in Portland, Oregon for the Craft brewers conference several years ago, I had one of the best beers I can recall. Sharing one of the best meals I have ever eaten, at an amazing restaurant Pok Pok. While wolfing down the legendary fish sauce wings with a group of close friends the table ordered a round of Heater Allen Lenzbock (aka Maibock). I’m not sure if it was the company I was in, the beautiful spring Portland weather, or the exquisite food, but for whatever reason that beer sticks out more than any before or since. The color of liquid sunshine, with rich nutty aromas complimented by floral noble hop nose and rich malty flavors. And just a kiss of bitterness on the back end. Bell’s Two-Hearted Ale James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California ABV: 7% Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Bell’s Two Hearted holds a special place in my heart because it was the first IPA I truly appreciated and enjoyed, and I had it on draft at an Irish pub I worked at while attending undergrad. Its pronounced Centennial hop note with nice pithy citrus and hints of pine air freshener over the clean pale malt base with a touch of caramel, it’s a classic.

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin IPA Pedro Goicouria, community and partnerships manager at Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Miami ABV: 7% Average Price: $13.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? One beer that tastes amazing on draft is Grapefruit Sculpin from Ballast Point. A fresh tangy bitterness rounds out this very solid IPA. Citrus, pine, and just the right amount of bitterness. It’s a great beer, especially when it’s enjoyed on draft. Russian River Blind Pig IPA Terence Sullivan, product manager and former brewer at Sierra Nevada Brewing in Chico, California ABV: 6% Average Price: $5.50 for a 16.9-ounce bottle Why This Beer? Russian River – Blind Pig. It’s very drinkable with great fruit forward, citrus, and pine characters that I enjoy in a traditional West Coast IPA. The bitterness is pleasant, and it balances well with the moderate alcohol content… Making it one of my favorite beers to enjoy on tap.

Also, it reminds me of my early days in the beer industry, when I first got introduced to the Blind Pig Brewing Co. Old Speckled Hen Joe Pawelek, brew master at Wicked Weed Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina ABV: 5% Average Price: $12.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Old Speckled Hen, especially served through a nitro draft system. It’s slightly malty and sweet, it’s best at slightly lower carbonation, and has such amazing aromas of bread, sweet grape nut, light herbal hop notes, and high drinkability.

Founders All Day IPA Jeremy Marshall, brew master at Lagunitas Brewing in Petaluma, California ABV: 4.7% Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? When I travel to the Midwest and/or even down to the mandatory annual Florida trip (have to check up on Florida Man), I am always very eager to seek out a draft pint of Founders All Day IPA. Even though it’s one of the OG IPA-in-a-can plays, there’s something really satisfying about having it on draft. The hops just explode out of the pint glass, and it’s so meaty for being on the lighter side of IPA. Georgetown Lucille IPA Max Shafer, brew master at Roadhouse Brewing Co. in Jackson Hole, Wyoming ABV: 7% Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I was very excited to find Georgetown Brewing beer in cans a few years ago but nothing tastes like Lucille IPA on draft. I remember the first time I had this beer almost ten years ago when I was working for another brewery. At the time we were designing our new flagship IPA and our director of sales ordered me one when we were selling beer in Seattle. The server put the beer down in front of me, and the hops hit me instantly. It was this great ah-ha moment for me as a brewer, understanding how hops could literally pour out of the glass.

The hop flavor is always fresh, it’s dank, resinous, and incredibly citrusy. I might have to go find one now. Trumer Pilsner Eryn Bottens, head brewer at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery in Boston ABV: 4.9% Average Price: $8.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? My favorite draft is Trumer Pilsner. Very clean pilsner, easy to drink, and is one of the beers that helped define that category for me as a brewer. It’s hard to beat a crisp, easy-drinking pilsner on draft. This is especially true if that beer is Trumer Pilsner. Brasserie De La Senne Zinnebir Fal Allen, brew master at Anderson Valley Brewing Company in Boonville, California ABV: 5.8% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Brasserie De La Senne makes a delicious pale ale called Zinnebir. On draft, it is especially notable. It is light and refreshing and still is packed with flavor. It has some light Belgian yeast flavors, but it is lightly done and blends excellently with the crisp citrusy hops. This one may be hard to find but when you do, it is well worth the search. Really, any of their beers on draft are worth checking out.

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Eric Warner, brew master at Karbach Brewing in Houston ABV: 5.6% Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I’m not sure if it’s still the case, but at one point Sierra Nevada Pale Ale on draft was a bit different than what is packaged in bottles/cans. The lower ABV makes it a really nice, sessionable beer while still maintaining the great balance of malt and hops. Fuller’s ESB Kelsey Roth, general manager at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company in Framingham, Massachusetts ABV: 5.9% Average Price: $8.79 for a four-pack Why This Beer? I will never pass up an opportunity to enjoy a Fuller’s ESB on draft. This classic English bitter just tastes like it was meant to be on draft. The subtle carbonation, the sweetness of English pale and crystal malts, and that fruity herbal note of Goldings hops combine to create the perfect pub beer that goes great with most pub food.