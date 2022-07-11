This Thursday, Uproxx and White Claw are joining forces for a party celebrating the brand’s new REFRSHR line of beverages at New York City’s The Little Shop in the Seaport District. Local DJ Ella Hu$$le will be in attendance spinning beats while you and your friends pose at our photo opp installations, sip on the full REFRSHR line and visit one of the many customizers on site who will help you elevate your fit from fresh off the rack to fully bespoke.

Attendees hoping to join in on all the customizable fun will be able to choose from a limited selection of swag (while supplies last) or are free to bring in their own t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, or sneakers to be customized by one of our many creators. Artists in attendance will include @skinzcustoms, @panicsantics, and @thanksalotny who will be available all night long to turn your fit into a 1-of-1 piece.

The party will officially run from 7-10 pm on July 14th at The Little Shop, at 252 Front St. New York City, New York. RSVP here but move fast, space is rapidly filling up and you don’t want to miss this summertime art and drinks event.

Please drink responsibly. Hard Seltzer with Flavors. All Registered Trademarks used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL 60661. Nutritional Information available at whiteclaw.com