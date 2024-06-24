Los Angeles is a city known for its sunshine and celebrities, but did you know it’s also a gateway to epic mountain biking adventures? For thrill-seeking cyclist Adam Masters, the urban jungle is just the starting line, leading to heart-pounding trails and breathtaking views all within a 10-mile radius of his home in the city.

Sure, Adam loves full weekend road trips, but his backyard – Angeles National Forest – is where he loves to drive to quickly escape the urban buzz. “If you condense it down to a good 10-mile radius, there is so much adventure out there,” he says “Accessibility is key”.

Enter his Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport, the ultimate adventure mobile. Its rugged build conquers any rough roads en route to nearly hidden trailheads all across the 700,000 acre National Forest while the truck bed becomes a gear haven.

“One of the reasons why I go out and do all these adventures,” Adam explains, “is just to be an example. Honestly, you don’t need a full weekend to go out and have an adventure.”

Just minutes from Los Angeles, the Angeles National Forest boasts hundreds of miles of trails, catering to every skill level. Adam says, “One of my favorite things about mountain biking is being able to get out, deep in the mountains, above Los Angeles, and look down at millions of people, no one around.” And with the right vehicle, exploring them becomes a breeze.

So next time you’re stuck in the concrete jungle and daydreaming of wide-open trails, remember: your next epic ride could be a short drive (and a well-equipped truck bed) away. Check out the video above as we follow Adam on his adventure, uncovering the hidden gems of the Angeles National Forest.