Microsoft, like any company, has its detractors. Everyone from computer scientists to people who just hate Windows 10 have gone after it at some point. But an old, ugly rumor has just come back, with a $200,000 bounty, asking for somebody to prove that Microsoft’s entire fortune is built on a stolen product.

What Is MS-DOS?

Whether you realize it or not, you’ve probably used MS-DOS. Short for “Microsoft Disc Operation System,” MS-DOS was the code almost every version of Windows has used “under the hood,” so to speak. It wasn’t until Windows XP that Microsoft transitioned away from using DOS, and it’s not a stretch to say MS-DOS is the software that built Microsoft. To prove it was stolen would probably shut down the company.

The basic crux of the legend is that MS-DOS was somehow a rip-off of the operating system CP/M, and that Microsoft essentially pulled off a massive scam. But why would anybody believe this? The answer has, ironically, nothing to do with Microsoft, but rather how MS-DOS came to be, as a stopgap solution from a tiny computer company.

How Microsoft Built MS-DOS

MS-DOS, despite the name, wasn’t made by Microsoft originally. It was engineered by Tim Paterson of Seattle Computer Products, (SCP), a computer company in the Pacific Northwest. In the late ’70s, the idea of buying a pre-built computer was unusual and exotic, and it was a tiny market. SCP’s computers weren’t selling because they didn’t have an operating system, so it decided to make one. At the time, the most popular system was CP/M, short for “Control Program/Monitor.” CP/M, however, wasn’t designed for the type of processor SCP used in their computers, much like even today you can’t use an Android app on an iPhone and vice versa. So SCP employee Tim Paterson wrote, from the ground up, Quick And Dirty Operating System, or Q-DOS.

That would likely have been the end of it if it hadn’t been for Bill Gates. Gates realized that Q-DOS, unlike CP/M, worked on IBM processors, and IBM was trying to break into the consumer market. So they bought the rights to Q-DOS and hired Paterson to update it to run on IBM’s computers. IBM, as we all know, began building the PC industry, putting Microsoft on the ground floor of one of the greatest industrial revolutions of all time. Or, at least, that’s the official version.