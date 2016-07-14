Shutterstock

“To be honest, I saw it not for the political tie, but for the really cool art installation we have here in Philly,” says Rebecca Barber, the mind behind the DNC Donkey Run. The installation includes 57 beautiful equines on display as part of Donkeys Around Town — a civic arts initiative by the Philadelphia 2016 Host Committee as part of the Democratic National Convention. As for the run, which goes down Saturday, July 16 at 8 a.m. local time, it will lead participants past every single one of the statues representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories, Washington, D.C. and Democrats Abroad. It’s all for fun, says Barber, though she tells Uproxx, “Some people will not be able to separate them from their political connection.”

Like the anti-fracking protesters who vandalized some statues with piles of fake poop and washable paint. The group responsible, Food & Water Watch, expressed disappointment with the DNC’s apparent “failure to call for a ban on fracking in the party platform.” For some, protest actions like this (and those planned by Bernie Sanders supporters) make sense. For Barber and others like her, however, the donkeys are less political and more of a “scavenger hunt only we get to have.”

Then again, describing the DNC Donkey Run as nothing more than a glorified scavenger hunt might be the least dignified sales pitch imaginable. The event is another buzz-worthy cultural tour hatched by the same creative mind that organized the first Rocky 50k. Every year since 2013, Barber and her fellow runners have followed the 30.61 miles allegedly depicted by Sylvester Stallone’s famous jaunt up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Rocky II. Yes, that’s a lot of miles, and yes, Barber’s latest creation only manages half the length. But considering what’s at stake for Philly, the Democratic Party and, come November, the country, this adventure might be Barber’s biggest one yet.

“I have always been interested in politics,” says Barber, “and to have such a big event here really shows that Philadelphia is starting to get the respect it so deserves.” The natives can “sometimes be passionate to a fault,” but as the social media professional sees it, perhaps the delegates, pundits and journalists who attend the convention will “recognize how great this city is.”