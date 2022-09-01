Maybe it’s the sneaker influence, but recently it feels like every snack company has decided to go wild with special edition flavors. It seems like every month Oreo drops a new, head-scratching flavor (like pumpkin spice). Pringles seems to only be releasing ridiculously bizarre flavor combinations these days, including a whole Thanksgiving dinner for some reason. Add Mountain Dew and all of its new creations (like its Flamin’ Hot) and you have quite a few brands getting really wacky with it lately.

Don’t forget Doritos. If you pay any attention to the snack food world, you may have noticed Doritos leading the charge in absolute strangeness. Don’t believe us? Take a look at their newest creations: Classic Ketchup and Spicy Mustard. Why the mad chip scientists at Doritos thought this was something the world needed, we have no idea. We get that the flavors work well in potato chip form (just ask Canadians about their love for Ketchup chips), but with corn chips? We’re not so sure. Have you ever seasoned your corn with mustard?

Since you’re surely wondering, these two limited-edition flavors were reportedly created to pay homage to that most important of summer activities: grilling. And you can’t grill burgers and hot dogs without mustard and ketchup, right? So why wouldn’t you make these two condiment flavors in corn chip form? Let’s see how it plays out!

The Story:

While this is an all-new flavor for Americans, Doritos Classic Ketchup is a take on the ketchup flavor already available in Canada (developing theory: Canadians love ketchup). It’s tangy, sweet, and just as strange as it sounds. Doritos Spicy Mustard is a little different. It doesn’t taste like yellow mustard. It was actually inspired by Chinese hot mustard. It’s tangy, sweet, and surprisingly spicy. Sadly, if you want to try these strange flavors, you can’t buy them in stores. These limited-edition condiment flavors are only available on Snacks.com for $5.59 for a 9.25-ounce bag.