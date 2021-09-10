For years and years, there was only one flavor of Mountain Dew. While we honestly still can’t zero in on exactly what this sugary soda is supposed to taste like, it’s always seemed like a blend of overly pungent car air freshener and some type of hard-to-pinpoint citrus fruit. It was never great, per se, but it hits some nostalgia centers and I still have one from time to time.

Over the years, Mtn Dew (their preferred spelling these days) branched out into flavors like Baja Blast, Major Melon, and Code Red. Now the brand is dropping arguably its boldest flavor yet, Flamin’ Hot.

Yes, a Flamin’ Hot drink. That people will put in their bodies. Willingly. It’s real. Not a prank. Or maybe a prank — but one that features a real product and will likely prove incredibly profitable.

PepsiCo also owns Cheetos, so, in the grand corporate synergy sense, it was only a matter of time before the two flavors finally met in one, spicy, sugary package. We know the company enjoys adding “Flamin’ Hot” flavor to Cheetos, Smart Popcorn, Ruffles, Doritos, and other savory snacks. But a beverage? Even the youths think that sounds gross, right?

Read on to see if the flavor was as unappetizing as the general concept.

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Story:

Available beginning on August 31st, Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot can only be purchased at the Dew store (online) while supplies last. It’s only available for a limited time so if you want to completely destroy your taste buds and ruin your day by sipping this soda while you eat Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, get to it.