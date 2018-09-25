Dunkin’ Donuts Has Officially Dropped The ‘Donuts’ From Their Name

#Fast Food Culture
09.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image/Uproxx

Consider it official, in a move that no-one asked for or (subsequently wanted) American donut chain Dunkin’ Donuts has dropped the “Donuts” from their name — making some of us unsure what exactly we’ll be dunkin’. Jokes aside, the popular chain started omitting the “Donuts” from some locations across Massachusettes (where the company hails) last year, but today they’ve announced the change is official company-wide at their 12,500 stores.

Kudos to Dunkin’ for asking for this level of first-name intimacy from us — after all, they’ve seen us stuff bearclaws into our gaping maws for decades. Krispy Kreme couldn’t be reached for a comment but the internet reacted in the way the internet usually does.

