Dunkin’ Donuts Has Officially Dropped The ‘Donuts’ From Their Name

Consider it official, in a move that no-one asked for or (subsequently wanted) American donut chain Dunkin’ Donuts has dropped the “Donuts” from their name — making some of us unsure what exactly we’ll be dunkin’. Jokes aside, the popular chain started omitting the “Donuts” from some locations across Massachusettes (where the company hails) last year, but today they’ve announced the change is official company-wide at their 12,500 stores.

It’s official: We’re going by Dunkin’ now. 🤗 After 68 years of America running on Dunkin’, we're moving to a first-name basis. 🧡 Excited to be #BFFstatus with you all 👯☕️🍩 #firstnamebasis #besties pic.twitter.com/hmzd2Bamlm — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 25, 2018

Kudos to Dunkin’ for asking for this level of first-name intimacy from us — after all, they’ve seen us stuff bearclaws into our gaping maws for decades. Krispy Kreme couldn’t be reached for a comment but the internet reacted in the way the internet usually does.

I'm not okay with this at all. This doesn't even make sense. "Dunking" by itself has no subject or direct object. UGH STOP IT. — Christina (@KrabbyKam) September 25, 2018

There are two D's in your logo. — Caledonian Rose (@CaledonianRoses) September 25, 2018

I don't approve of this — Megan (@megan_107) September 25, 2018