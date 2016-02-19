Ecto Cooler is probably the strangest product in the history of marketing tie-ins. Intended only to be on the shelves as long as The Real Ghostbusters was on the air, instead the green, citrusy sugar water endured for more than a decade before Slimer finally got busted by marketing executives. But now, he appears to be coming back, thanks to Paul Feig’s re-imagining of the franchise.
Contrary to popular belief, Ecto Cooler, or at least a drink very much like it, didn’t go off the market until 2007. Hi-C simply changed the brand name and let the trademark for Ecto Cooler lapse. Until now, fans had been forced to reverse-engineer it in order to get that sweet orange/tangerine goodness, but a can that turned up on eBay indicates it might be coming back.
Can of Ecto Cooler? GTFO. Juice box or bust.
Sold. I will also just leave this lovely nostalgia right here: [www.youtube.com]
Will probably be released with marketing of the new ghost busters movie. But it should come in juice box not a can
If real, my guess is that the cans are for the people who were kids when the original Ecto cooler came out and are now adults & want to drink out of cans (thinking like a marketing person). However, even in box form, I’d wrestle my kids to drink one
I suspect the can is for individual sale, and you’ll see juice boxes on the shelves.
If they add the TMNT hostess pies, I can just get diabetes and call it a day.
