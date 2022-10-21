When the weather starts to get cold, often times we reach for bourbon, rye, and single malt whisky to warm our bones. It’s why St. Bernard’s supposedly had whiskey around their necks, after all. While nobody’s going to tell you not to crack open a bottle of bourbon or Scotch this fall, why limit yourself? In my personal opinion, there may be no better dark spirit for fall sipping than extra añejo tequila. For those unaware, añejo tequila is a designation for the subset of the agave-based spirit that has been matured for between one and three years in oak barrels. And while that might be good enough to scratch your brown liquor itch, I prefer things a little extra (literally). Extra añejo tequila has been aged for three years or more, and this bold, rich, amber-hued tequila is known for its fruity, oaky, slightly spicy, warming flavor profile. Now that I’ve defended extra añejos suitability for fall, let’s find you some. For today’s blind tasting, I hand picked eight great options. Some are well-known brands and others are lesser-known bangers, but either way, you should be able to find something to love here, whatever your flavor preference. Today’s Lineup: Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila

Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Extra Añejo Tequila

Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo

Don Roberto Extra Añejo Tequila

Código 1530 Origen Extra Añejo Tequila

Avion Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila

El Tesoro Extra Añejo Tequila

Corralejo Extra Añejo Tequila

Part 1: The Taste Taste 1 Tasting Notes: A light nose of almond cookies, oaky wood, and slight caramel greets you before your first sip. It’s fairly simple yet inviting. The palate isn’t much more complex with generic vanilla, caramel, oak, and slight cinnamon flavors. It’s not bad, it’s just not that good. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Earthy, ripe, roasted agave is the main note on the nose. But it’s followed closely behind by caramel, cinnamon, toasted marshmallows, and even a little bit of peppery spice. The palate has a ton of fruit flavor from dried cherries and apricots along with butterscotch, vanilla beans, and gentle oak. It drinks more like a whiskey than a tequila. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: The nose is surprisingly sweet for an extra añejo tequila. There are notes of dried fruits, sherry sweetness, vanilla cream, butterscotch, and gentle oaky wood. Drinking it reveals even more rich oak, cooked agave, raw sugar, vanilla beans, dried cherries, more sherry, and a gentle, nutty sweetness throughout. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: The first aromas I found on this tequila’s nose were those of oaky wood, earthy cooked agave, and slight vanilla. That was about it on first nosing. The palate has more earthy, vegetal cooked agave, caramel, more oak, and a ton of pepper on the back end. If it wasn’t for the cracked black pepper spice overwhelming everything else, this would be a great sipper. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Very generic smelling vanilla, oak, and cooked agave on the nose. Definitely doesn’t invite you to take a sip. The palate is slightly more appealing with notes of cooked, vegetal agave, oak, vanilla beans, and some wintry spices. Overall, it was fairly bland and generic tasting. Not a great tequila for the price.