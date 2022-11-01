In its most basic form, vodka is a crystal-clear distilled spirit that’s comprised mostly of water and ethanol. If that doesn’t sound enticing to you, we get it. It’s unaged and quite often intentionally absent of flavor. While connoisseurs will tell you that approach is patently wrong and that well-made, high-quality vodkas can be extremely flavorful, it’s unarguable that much of the vodka sector is driven by what mixes easily.

Of course, if you don’t like neutral spirits and don’t taste much difference between basic expressions, there’s always flavored vodka.

Yes, we get it. Flavored vodka can be overly sweet or loaded with strange, generic, synthetic flavors that make you wish you were simply drinking regular vodkas instead. But they aren’t all nightmare-inducing. In recent years, there have been a surprising number of palatable, even memorable flavored vodkas hitting the market.

We found eight flavored vodkas that aren’t completely devoid of flavor but also aren’t cloyingly sweet and unbearable. Keep scrolling to see where they ranked.

8) Ketel One Oranje

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $19.99

The Vodka:

Ketel One is a big name in the vodka world. This Dutch brand is known for its high-quality, flavorful vodka. Its Oranje ramps up the flavor with the addition of the flavors of Valencia and Mandarin oranges. Fruity, citrus, and a great base for your favorite cocktail.

Tasting Notes:

Not surprisingly, the nose is completely citrus-centric. There are notes of lemon zest and orange peel and really that’s it. But that’s to be expected. The palate is more of the same. It doesn’t taste super generic, but it’s just orange with just a hint of spice and really that’s it.

Bottom Line:

Ketel One Oranje isn’t overly exciting and that’s the point. There is a ton of orange flavor, but it’s not overly sweet. It’s just kind of boring.

7) Belvedere Organic Infusions Blackberry & Lemongrass

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $38.99

The Vodka:

Polish brand Belvedere is renowned for its high-quality vodkas. It’s no surprise that it makes a pretty decent line of flavored vodkas. The pinnacle of its Organic Infusions line is its blackberry and lemongrass-flavored vodka. It’s made with no extra additives, pesticide chemicals, and added sugar.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find aromas of lemon zest, ripe berries, and just a hint of peppery sage. Drinking it reveals more berries, lemon, baking spices, and light vanilla. There are a ton of flavors going on with this vodka and that makes it a little muddled — there’s almost too much going on.

Bottom Line:

This vodka can best be described as busy. While the flavors aren’t sugary or overly bold, there are just too many flavors and none really stand out.

6) St. George Green Chile Vodka

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $24.99

The Vodka:

If you simply grab a bottle of each of St. George’s flavor vodka lineup, you’ll likely be fairly happy. But, if you only buy one, make it St. George Green Chile Vodka. Perfect for sipping neat or as the base for a bloody Mary, this vodka is flavored with five California-grown peppers (serranos, habaneros, jalapeños, and red and yellow bell peppers) as well as lime peel and cilantro.

Tasting Notes:

This is a very fragrant vodka with notes of lemon zest, cilantro, and peppery spice making strong appearances. The palate tastes like jalapeños, cilantro-filled salsa, citrus zest, and more cracked black pepper. It’s a very spicy vodka that definitely isn’t for everyone.

Bottom Line:

It’s warming and spicy, but not overly hot. There are enough fresh flavors to make this the perfect base for a bloody Mary. It is a little too much for some drinkers though.

5) Greenhouse Peach Orange Blossom

ABV: 30%

Average Price: $19.99

The Vodka:

This Texas-made vodka is sugar-free and flavored with peach and orange blossom. It’s made with no carbs and artificial flavors. A great fruity, citrus alternative for your favorite refreshing gin-based cocktail any time of the year.

Tasting Notes:

Aromas of ripe peach, orange, vanilla, and light spices great your nose before your first sip. The flavor follows suit. It’s surprisingly smooth with a ton of juicy, fruity peach up front that moves into bright, tangy orange. It’s fruity, slightly sweet, and memorable.

Bottom Line:

Sometimes when you combine multiple flavors in flavored vodka, they can seem a little murky and muddled. This one isn’t. Both flavors shine through, but it’s not overly sweet or sugary.

4) Humboldt’s Finest Hemp-Infused Vodka

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $29.99

The Vodka:

With the rise in popularity of cannabis and weed-centric products in the last few years, it should come as no surprise that there’s a hemp-flavored vodka. This award-winning vodka is infused with locally-sourced hemp to give it an earthy, herbal, piney flavor.

Tasting Notes:

A lot is going on with this vodka’s nose. It’s so herbal and earthy, it almost smells like a gin. Pine needles, citrus zest, fresh-cut grass, and herbal, floral notes are noticeable. The palate is surprisingly botanical with more pine, dank pine, and light vanilla. The ending is a mix of sweetness and spicy pepper.

Bottom Line:

This is a very unique vodka and we say that in the best way possible. It’s herbal, earthy, piney, and dank. You’d have a hard time convincing someone this isn’t a gin though. Even our staffers.

3) Black Infusions Gold Apricot

ABV: 30%

Average Price: $31.99

The Vodka:

One look at this vodka and you know you’re in for something different. This orange-hued vodka is gluten-free, small batch, filtered through lava rocks, and infused with dried California-sourced apricots.

Tasting Notes:

One sniff and you literally feel like you’re smelling a bowl of dried apricots as opposed to vodka. While you can’t really smell anything else, this aroma is totally inviting and asks you to take a sip. The palate, while ripe peach and apricot centered also has notes of vanilla, lemon zest, and light spice. Overall, a fruity, slightly tart, delicious, easily mixable vodka.

Bottom Line: