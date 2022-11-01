In its most basic form, vodka is a crystal-clear distilled spirit that’s comprised mostly of water and ethanol. If that doesn’t sound enticing to you, we get it. It’s unaged and quite often intentionally absent of flavor. While connoisseurs will tell you that approach is patently wrong and that well-made, high-quality vodkas can be extremely flavorful, it’s unarguable that much of the vodka sector is driven by what mixes easily.
Of course, if you don’t like neutral spirits and don’t taste much difference between basic expressions, there’s always flavored vodka.
Yes, we get it. Flavored vodka can be overly sweet or loaded with strange, generic, synthetic flavors that make you wish you were simply drinking regular vodkas instead. But they aren’t all nightmare-inducing. In recent years, there have been a surprising number of palatable, even memorable flavored vodkas hitting the market.
We found eight flavored vodkas that aren’t completely devoid of flavor but also aren’t cloyingly sweet and unbearable. Keep scrolling to see where they ranked.
8) Ketel One Oranje
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $19.99
The Vodka:
Ketel One is a big name in the vodka world. This Dutch brand is known for its high-quality, flavorful vodka. Its Oranje ramps up the flavor with the addition of the flavors of Valencia and Mandarin oranges. Fruity, citrus, and a great base for your favorite cocktail.
Tasting Notes:
Not surprisingly, the nose is completely citrus-centric. There are notes of lemon zest and orange peel and really that’s it. But that’s to be expected. The palate is more of the same. It doesn’t taste super generic, but it’s just orange with just a hint of spice and really that’s it.
Bottom Line:
Ketel One Oranje isn’t overly exciting and that’s the point. There is a ton of orange flavor, but it’s not overly sweet. It’s just kind of boring.
7) Belvedere Organic Infusions Blackberry & Lemongrass
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $38.99
The Vodka:
Polish brand Belvedere is renowned for its high-quality vodkas. It’s no surprise that it makes a pretty decent line of flavored vodkas. The pinnacle of its Organic Infusions line is its blackberry and lemongrass-flavored vodka. It’s made with no extra additives, pesticide chemicals, and added sugar.
Tasting Notes:
On the nose, you’ll find aromas of lemon zest, ripe berries, and just a hint of peppery sage. Drinking it reveals more berries, lemon, baking spices, and light vanilla. There are a ton of flavors going on with this vodka and that makes it a little muddled — there’s almost too much going on.
Bottom Line:
This vodka can best be described as busy. While the flavors aren’t sugary or overly bold, there are just too many flavors and none really stand out.
6) St. George Green Chile Vodka
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $24.99
The Vodka:
If you simply grab a bottle of each of St. George’s flavor vodka lineup, you’ll likely be fairly happy. But, if you only buy one, make it St. George Green Chile Vodka. Perfect for sipping neat or as the base for a bloody Mary, this vodka is flavored with five California-grown peppers (serranos, habaneros, jalapeños, and red and yellow bell peppers) as well as lime peel and cilantro.
Tasting Notes:
This is a very fragrant vodka with notes of lemon zest, cilantro, and peppery spice making strong appearances. The palate tastes like jalapeños, cilantro-filled salsa, citrus zest, and more cracked black pepper. It’s a very spicy vodka that definitely isn’t for everyone.
Bottom Line:
It’s warming and spicy, but not overly hot. There are enough fresh flavors to make this the perfect base for a bloody Mary. It is a little too much for some drinkers though.
5) Greenhouse Peach Orange Blossom
ABV: 30%
Average Price: $19.99
The Vodka:
This Texas-made vodka is sugar-free and flavored with peach and orange blossom. It’s made with no carbs and artificial flavors. A great fruity, citrus alternative for your favorite refreshing gin-based cocktail any time of the year.
Tasting Notes:
Aromas of ripe peach, orange, vanilla, and light spices great your nose before your first sip. The flavor follows suit. It’s surprisingly smooth with a ton of juicy, fruity peach up front that moves into bright, tangy orange. It’s fruity, slightly sweet, and memorable.
Bottom Line:
Sometimes when you combine multiple flavors in flavored vodka, they can seem a little murky and muddled. This one isn’t. Both flavors shine through, but it’s not overly sweet or sugary.
4) Humboldt’s Finest Hemp-Infused Vodka
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $29.99
The Vodka:
With the rise in popularity of cannabis and weed-centric products in the last few years, it should come as no surprise that there’s a hemp-flavored vodka. This award-winning vodka is infused with locally-sourced hemp to give it an earthy, herbal, piney flavor.
Tasting Notes:
A lot is going on with this vodka’s nose. It’s so herbal and earthy, it almost smells like a gin. Pine needles, citrus zest, fresh-cut grass, and herbal, floral notes are noticeable. The palate is surprisingly botanical with more pine, dank pine, and light vanilla. The ending is a mix of sweetness and spicy pepper.
Bottom Line:
This is a very unique vodka and we say that in the best way possible. It’s herbal, earthy, piney, and dank. You’d have a hard time convincing someone this isn’t a gin though. Even our staffers.
3) Black Infusions Gold Apricot
ABV: 30%
Average Price: $31.99
The Vodka:
One look at this vodka and you know you’re in for something different. This orange-hued vodka is gluten-free, small batch, filtered through lava rocks, and infused with dried California-sourced apricots.
Tasting Notes:
One sniff and you literally feel like you’re smelling a bowl of dried apricots as opposed to vodka. While you can’t really smell anything else, this aroma is totally inviting and asks you to take a sip. The palate, while ripe peach and apricot centered also has notes of vanilla, lemon zest, and light spice. Overall, a fruity, slightly tart, delicious, easily mixable vodka.
Bottom Line:
Don’t let this vodka’s bold color dissuade you from buying it. It’s fruity, sweet, citrusy, and well-suited as the base for your favorite fresh vodka cocktails.
2) Hanson of Sonoma Meyer Lemon
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $35
The Vodka:
The folks at Hanson of Sonoma Distillery noticed that a local farm was growing Meyer lemons. This made them realize that the tart fruit would be the perfect complimentary flavor to their popular vodka. They’re hand-peeled and macerated in the brand’s Organic Original Vodka.
Tasting Notes:
Another vodka that smells more like a gin, it’s highlighted by the aromas of lemon peel and gentle spices. The nose is actually fairly mild which is a good thing. The citrus is also there on the palate, but it’s not in your face, it’s gently in the background throughout while earthy, botanical flavors make an appearance as well. It’s lightly flavored but has enough citrus to make it a great base for a gin & tonic.
Bottom Line:
The true appeal of this vodka lies in its subtlety. It has a nice tart kick of lemon zest, but it’s so much more than that. A truly special flavored vodka, for sure.
1) Prairie Organic Cucumber Flavored Vodka
ABV: 35%
Average Price: $21.99
The Vodka:
Could there be better playmates than vodka and cucumber? We don’t think so. This award-winning vodka is 100% organic, gluten-free, and flavored with crisp, refreshing cucumber. It’s subtle, fresh, and highly mixable.
Tasting Notes:
On the nose, you’ll find fresh cucumbers, light citrus peel, vanilla, and some pepper. The cucumber does dominate and it’s really inviting. The palate is crisp and light with more cucumber, citrus, vanilla, and herbal, earthy flavors. It’s very refreshing and shines most when it’s just mixed with soda water.
Bottom Line:
This might be the most refreshing, crisp, flavorful vodka on the market. The cucumber and citrus flavors are exceptional. It’s the kind of bottle you’ll always want to have on your home bar for mixing fresh cocktails.