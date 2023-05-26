I drove through Iowa and Nebraska last week, and guess what? Everything they told me about “the flyover states” was a lie. I didn’t see a single stalk of corn, but I did see a ski lift. Before that mindf*ck, I passed through several gorgeous National Parks and nothing gave me worse FOMO than driving through the Rockies. As we chugged along the I-70, weaving alongside the Colorado River, the seemingly-endless peaks, still coated in bright snow, looked absolutely enticing.

All I wanted was to do hop out of the car for a little two-hour detour; strap in, sip a craft lager, and bomb down those slopes in a T-shirt. But two hours for $250? That would be idiotic. Which goes a long way toward explaining why all the cool Colorado kids have an Epic Pass.

Right now, The Epic Pass, which grants unlimited, season-long access to premium mountain resorts like Vail, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City, Breckenridge, and more, is available at a huge discount until Memorial Day, May 29th. For the cost of essentially four days of riding one mountain, you could explore over 40 resorts (including international spots in Austria, Switzerland, and Australia) all season long. Not only that, this package includes half-off deals for friends, the ability to pay the pass off monthly with zero interest, and loads of other perks like lodging deals, free gondola rides, summer golf discounts, and more.

For lovers of fresh snow powder and the outdoors, this is the Golden Ticket in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

Basically, you’re buying the freedom and flexibility to go ski or board whenever the heck you want, and when you buy in bulk, that’s when you save big. With this deal, it’s possible to slash a $ 250-a-day price to just a few bucks (if you make the absolute most of it). Kids get the pass for half the price, and if you’re a veteran, they’re gonna hook you up with a pass for just over $100.