December is a good time to fly to Europe. If you didn’t catch a deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you can still catch some off-season dates before Christmas and New Year’s. That means cheap flights, less people, and affordable accommodation. (Also, has anyone noticed how strong the dollar is to the Euro right now?)
One of the best reasons to hit up Europe this month is the proliferation of Christmas markets across the continent. You’ll be able to gorge yourself on mulled wines, spicy cakes, fire roasted salmon, and an endless array of cured meats.
Below are some of our favorite Christmas markets around the continent that are worth the short daylight hours, cold weather, and a 6-9 hour flight across the Atlantic.
These all look cozy. A couple of comments:
Bruges is really touristy (and I’ve been there in the spring). Still quite fun but I wonder if the other markets aren’t more functional? If that makes sense.
Bath is a fun walking town. Unfortunately I went just after the holidays and missed this.
Liverpool has a large modern outdoor mall/pedestrian area that sets up with a decent, if not more commercial, holiday theme. Not nearly as grand as the examples here but just pointing out that even “regular” towns in the UK and Europe usually have something worth checking out.
Indeed. Almost every city will have something. And in Germany every town will have something in every district. It’s crazy how much they get into it. But the Germans really do do it the best. I’m also spoiled because the last entry is literally a five minute walk from my door.
I highly recommend the Chistmas Market in Colmar. The city’s just a bit south of Strasbourg, but I actually think it might be better (and less touristy).