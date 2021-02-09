Back in December, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced new revisions to its Air Carrier Access Act, indicating that it would no longer consider emotional support animals to be service animals. The move started a domino effect, resulting in just about every major US airline changing their policies regarding the transportation of what they now consider to be nothing more than standard pets. This is bad news for anyone who suffers mild flight anxiety — who wouldn’t rather fly in a plane with their buddy?! — but great news for anyone who doesn’t want to hear a dog barking on a seven-hour flight.

All jokes aside, this is a tricky matter to parse. People with real anxieties and in need of genuine emotional support deserve to be accommodated. But passengers have long been (blatantly!) abusing the emotional support animal loophole to get their untrained furry friends a free trip in the cabin. With the new policies in place, it’ll be easier for airlines to continue to accommodate legitimate service animals — which the DOT defines as “a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability” — while weeding out the pretenders.

It’s worth noting that airlines are required to treat psychiatric service animals the same as other service animals. So people with genuine mental health needs won’t be left in the cold.

Each airline’s individual policy is slightly different, so we’ll run through each of the major carriers below. Keep in mind that due to Covid-19 safety requirements, many airlines aren’t transporting caged pets right now at all. If an airline isn’t featured here, just assume they haven’t made an announcement (yet).

Alaska

Alaska Airlines now only offers permits for, “service dogs trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability.” Emotional support animals will no longer be accepted after February 28th, 2021.

All service animals must be seated on the floor space below a guest’s seat, or seated in the guest’s lap, if needed.

All travelers must submit a current DOT Service Animal Air Transportation form at least 48 hours prior to travel. Service animals in training will still be able to travel free of charge.

American

Fully-trained service dogs may fly in the cabin at no charge. American Airlines defines a service animal explicitly as a dog that’s trained to work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability, including those with visual impairments, deafness, seizures, mobility impairments, and post-traumatic stress disorder.