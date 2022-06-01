8. Knob Creek Smoked Maple ABV: 45% Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: This expression is a blend of straight bourbon and smoked maple syrup “natural flavorings.” It’s Fred Noe’s nod to his dad, Booker, who loved to smoke meat on the weekends and bottled his own maple syrup. Tasting Notes: The nose opens with wet cornmeal next to smoldering hickory from one of those old tin backyard smokers with a hint of maple syrup sweetness rounding things out. Smoked brisket fat forms a small line under smoky maple syrup on the palate with a good dose of classic bourbon vanilla, caramel, and dark cherry. The finish is soft and full of that cherry vanilla vibe and plenty of dry, smoky hickory with a hint of pepper spice underneath it all. Bottom Line: This is nice but a little sweet for me. I really prefer using this in cocktails as a solid foundation to build a great cocktail upon. The maple syrup and cherry are good bases for an old fashioned. Overall, this is a good place to start… but there’s a long way to go. 7. Knob Creek 9 Year Bourbon ABV: 50% Average Price: $46 (one-liter) The Whiskey: This is Jim Beam’s small batch entry point into the wider world of Knob Creek. The juice is the low-rye mash that’s aged for nine years in new oak in Beam’s vast warehouses. The right barrels are then mingled and cut down to 100 proof before being bottled in new, wavy bottles. Tasting Notes: This is classic from the jump. The nose is a balanced mix of bourbon vanilla, cinnamon spice, and fresh popcorn just touched with browned butter all next to a hint of mild cherry. The palate is a soft mix of almond shells, orange oils, and fresh cinnamon rolls cut with plenty of vanilla icing. The mid-palate has an old wicker chair vibe with a hint of must to it next to a touch of old leather that ends up on a dry cherry tobacco leaf. Bottom Line: This is pure and classic bourbon. It’s a great gateway bottle in that it’s not overly wrought or too hot. It’s subtle enough to drink neat while still being bold enough to build cocktails around.

6. Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Bourbon ABV: 60% Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: This single barrel bourbon is from Beam’s private barrel pick program for retailers. That means your local retailer goes out to Clermont, Kentucky, and picks a single barrel for their store only. Beam then cuts the bourbon to 120 proof (if needed), bottles it, and delivers it to the store. That also means these will vary from store to store ever so slightly. Tasting Notes: Based on Total Wine in Louisville, Kentucky, expect a nose full of vanilla oils, salted caramel, and a hint of barrel char. That barrel char pops early on the palate with a bitter and almost smoky feel before dark chocolate-covered almonds and cherry root beer sweeten things up. The finish leans into the bitterness with a mocha espresso vibe before dry cedar planks and cherry tobacco lead to a Red Hot sharp/sweet end. Bottom Line: These are worth grabbing once in a while. This is kind of like Knob Creek turned up a little too loud, especially if you’re not used to it. That said, pour this over a single rock and it’ll be great. 5. Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Rye ABV: 57.5% Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: This is the same as above, just from single barrels of rye whiskey. Those barrels are usually barreled at cask strength or cut down to a consistent 115 proof. Tasting Notes: Also based on Total Wine’s pick in Louisville, KY, expect a nose full of green herbs like dill and mint next to a dollop of floral honey and plenty of barrel char. A hint of rye bread crust sneaks in early on the palate before black pepper gives way to dried chili pods, a hint of vanilla pudding with cinnamon, and dark cherries. The barrel builds with the spices on the finish before dark chocolate powder, candied pecans, and creamy vanilla smooth everything out for a soft finish. Bottom Line: This is a nice and complex rye but does have a little “oomph” in the middle with those ABVs. It’s not unbalanced. It’s more just hot and then sweet then hot again then sweet. Lots of ups and downs, ins and outs…

4. Knob Creek Rye ABV: 50% Average Price: $29 The Whiskey: This is a bourbon drinker’s rye with a mash bill that’s believed to be a very low rye. The barrels are batched and proofed at a higher ABV, allowing more of the barrel and rye to shine through than, say, a Basil Hayden’s Rye. Tasting Notes: Classic cherry Coke, vanilla, cedar, and peppery spice lead the way on the nose. That matrix of flavors delivers on the palate with the vanilla getting super creamy as the cherry really pops as “ripe” and “vibrant” on the tongue before a hint of dried dill and maybe fennel sneaks in. The spice is more attached to a moist tobacco leaf with a bit of a chew to it that’s also just touched by dark chocolate cherry vibes, a hint of dry porch wicker, and a final note of dry potting soil. Bottom Line: This is a killer bottle to have on hand. It makes a fabulous Manhattan, Horse’s Neck, or even just a simple fizzy highball. You can also just pour it over some rocks and take it slow. Dealer’s choice. I nearly ranked this second. It’s that good. But the next two deserve more respect than that. 3. Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve 9 Year Bourbon ABV: 60% Average Price: $52 The Whiskey: So, this bottle is a single barrel nine-year Knob Creek that’s picked by the experts at Jim Beam. There’s no blending, no cutting with water, no hiding. Just good ol’ Knob Creek at its single barrel best. Tasting Notes: This is bold on the nose. It feels like you’re clenching $250 of real vanilla beans in your hand and free-basing them with fire from an old oak stave while someone roasts a marshmallow on the same flame. Candied pecans in a waffle follow on the palate as a hint of maple syrup sneaks in before brandy-soaked and dark chocolate-covered cherries pop on the mid-palate. That bittersweet mid-point leads to more of that smoldering oak stave, burnt marshmallow, and pecans before a lush vanilla cream and black cherry pipe tobacco arrive and calm everything down on the finish. Bottom Line: This is always a fun ride from nose to finish. It’s bold and intense but ends up soft and comforting. It’s a hell of a neat trick. And at $50 for a bottle of single barrel nine-year-old bourbon, it’s hard to beat. This could easily cost twice (or three) times as much and no one would blink.