Facebook ‘Accidentally’ Flagged The Declaration Of Independence As Hate Speech

#Indigenous Life #Facebook
Life Writer
07.05.18

Twitter

In the week leading up to the Fourth of July, a small Texas newspaper, The Vindicator, started posting excerpts from the United States Declaration of Independence as a celebration of America’s de facto birthday. This seemingly innocuous celebration of America went smoothly… until parts of post number ten were blocked from the paper’s Facebook feed as hate speech.

According The Vindicator’s own op-ed, they assumed the block was for an especially illiberal passage which reads, “He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”

Which… yeesh. That’s not exactly a shining example of the Founding Father’s views on the indigenous people of the Americas.

Facebook has been working to right their ship after several failures in addressing foreign manipulation of news, ads, and pervasive problems with white nationalists. In doing so, they enacted a 25-page outline on how to deal with issues of outright hate on their site. It boils down to identifying “a direct attack (defined as violent or dehumanizing speech) on people based on what we call protected characteristics – race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender, gender identity and serious disability or disease.”

Facebook currently employs 15,000 people to filter through their user-posted content to catch anyone who might be breaking those guidelines. It would seem that The Vindicator fell into that category by using words written by Thomas Jefferson and edited by the Continental Congress back in 1776. It’s worth noting that Jefferson’s original draft was cut down by nearly 75 percent, yet they still managed to keep in the “Merciless Indian Savages” passage.

Didn't they tell you that I was a savage

A post shared by C A L I W O L F (@caliwolf) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Indigenous Life#Facebook
TAGSAMERICADeclaration of IndependenceFacebookFOURTH OF JULYhate speechIndigenous Life

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 9 hours ago 9 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 2 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP