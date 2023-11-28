Here’s When All The Big Fast Food Restaurants Stop Serving Breakfast

Fast food breakfast is where it’s at. Hear me out here for a second — as much as we love our double cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches, the breakfast hours offer us more inventive meals and in some cases, better food than the daytime menu. Truly.
Take McDonald’s for instance, a typical double cheeseburger is fine, it gets the job done, but a Sausage and Egg McMuffin? That’s a mouthwatering sandwich that’ll leave you truly satisfied. The same goes for Wendy’s, where the best side order is the breakfast potatoes. But to eat those, you’ll have to get to a drive-thru before 10:30 am. And don’t even get us started on Chick-N-Minis, breakfast burritos, and the Breakfast Crunchwrap. These are all must-order food items that you should experience at the very least, once a month.
Alas… nothing stings like rolling up to a breakfast drive-thru only to hear that the breakfast hours are over and now you’re left improvising your order at the last minute. So we listed every big fast food chain’s breakfast hours so you’re never caught off guard in the drive-thru.
Bojangles — Bojangles breakfast biscuit combos and Bo-Tato Rounds are available at any time of day.
Burger King — BK’s breakfast hours run from 6:00 am to 10:30 am nationwide. Currently, BK restaurants in Detroit and parts of Texas are testing out the Breakfast Grill’wich sandwich, which features bacon, Black Forest ham, or sausage between a grilled flatbread bun with scrambled eggs and cheese. Sounds tasty!
Carl’s Jr/ Hardees — Car’s Jr’s breakfast hours run from 6:00 am to 10:30 am.
Chick-fil-A — Chick-fil-A breakfast hours run from 6:00 am to 10:30 am. You can order lunch at any time so if you want Chick-N-Minis or a Spicy Chicken Biscuit and an order of Waffle Fries, you can do that! You don’t have to settle for those hashbrowns if you don’t want to.
Del Taco — Del Taco’s breakfast hours run from 5:00 am to 10:45 am. Why that extra 15 minutes? Who knows, but we aren’t complaining.
Dunkin’ — Dunkin’s breakfast hours extend all day or until they run out of food.
Jack in the Box — If you’re a hardcore breakfast fan you’ll be pleased to know that Jack in the Box serves breakfast 24hrs.
Let’s face it… if you’re coming here, you’re probably stoned, so breakfast at any hour sounds like a major win.
Panera — Panera’s breakfast hours end at 10:30 am sharp. They are very strict about this.
McDonald’s — Most McDonald’s restaurants will open between 5:30 am and 6:00 am with the breakfast hours running until 10:30 am. Because McDonald’s restaurants are franchised you may find some that will serve breakfast until 11:00 AM but for a vast majority of stores, 10:30 is the sharp cutoff.
Sonic — Sonic’s breakfast hours run from opening to closing.
Starbucks — Starbucks’ breakfast sandwiches are available for as long as supplies last each day.
Taco Bell — Taco Bell’s breakfast hours stop at 11:00 am at all locations nationwide.
Wendy’s — Wendy’s breakfast begins at 6:30 am and runs for four hours until 10:30 am nationwide. That leaves you only four hours to score those delicious potato wedges.
White Castle — White Castle breakfast menu is available during all open hours.
Whataburger — Whataburger has some of the most unique breakfast hours in all of fast food, beginning at 11 pm and running until 11 am for 12 hours of delicious breakfast.