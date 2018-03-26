Ranking The Five Apps To Help You With Spring Cleaning

#Five Apps
03.26.18 2 hours ago

UPROXX/iStockphoto

Spring is here! And that means we have to — however begrudgingly — drag ourselves and the people we live with out of our collective winter torpor and start cleaning up, lest people see what we’re like during the week.With that in mind, we’ve ranked the five apps that will help you get the dust out.

5) Your Favorite Music App

The reality is, it’s easier to get cleaning done if you’ve got music or a podcast. In fact, science has proved it makes mindless tasks a lot easier. So, plug in the headphones, fire up the speaker, or otherwise start listening.

4) Home Routines

One of the toughest aspects of cleaning is just getting in the habit. Home Routines is designed to ease you into habitually cleaning by establishing a cleaning rhythm, especially useful if you live alone, or are stuck doing all the housework as if you live alone.

3) Habitica

Working #bucherduro #swisstravelers #cleaning #🚚💨

A post shared by Dubu and more (@dubu_and_more) on

If you want to make finishing tasks a little more fun, Habitica is a cute little time management app that lets you “level up” as you get things done. If you need a little motivation, this will inspire you to clean the floor.

2) Chorma

Sometimes, it’s just a matter of making sure the chore chart is with everybody. Chorma is designed to create little collaborative spaces where you can coordinate tasks with others. It’s perfect for a roommate situation, shared office spaces, and anywhere else you need to help each other keep track of little tasks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Five Apps
TAGScleaningfive apps

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP