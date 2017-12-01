A Taste Test Of Burger King’s ‘Flaming Hot Mac N’ Cheetos’

Christian Long

Earlier this week, Burger King announced (via Twitter exchange with sentient mascot Chester Cheetah himself) that it would bring back its most recent culinary novelty, Mac n’ Cheetos, but with a twist. For the unfamiliar, Mac n’ Cheetos were little Cheeto-shaped wads of macaroni and cheese, covered in a shell made of Cheeto dust, then deep fried. For their return, Burger King upped the ante by using Flaming Hot Cheetos for the shell.

As someone who used to regularly grind up Cheez Its and mix them with flour as breading while cooking, I find this to be a pretty solid idea… at least in theory. It’s also an inevitable move on Burger King’s part, especially after Taco Bell followed up the Dorito Loco Taco with a Cool Ranch shell, once the Nacho Cheese flavor went over like gangbusters. Turns out, people like combining their snack foods.

Wanting to try out the spicy sequel to Mac n’ Cheetos for myself, I took a stroll to my neighborhood Burger King, a seemingly forgotten location found where feeder roads for an interstate and a highway intersect, now scarcely traveled since the construction of an overpass. It was the same restaurant where I used to order the regular Mac n’ Cheetos (more than once, I’m not ashamed to admit), so I more or less knew what to expect for the quality of this particular location.

Just like in the first iteration, the mac and cheese part of the bite leaves a lot to be desired. The actual macaroni seemed nonexistent, and the cheese had a powdery taste, almost like someone made a box of Kraft but forgot to add the milk. And most of the butter. And the noodles.