A Vagabonding Travel Couple Shares Their Guide To Florence, Italy

The Stohlers — who create content on YouTube and their social media platforms — have been all over the world, but they keep going back to Florence. Naturally, we asked them to share their guide to the City of Lilies with us.

When people think “Italy” they think freshly-made pasta , stunning architecture, historical sightseeing, and, for many, romance. For Scott and Collette Stohler — the husband and wife co-creators and storytellers behind Roamaroo , an immersive social media experience that specializes in travel and relationships — no city embodies those qualities quite like Florence.

WHY FLORENCE?

Walking through the city of Florence is like walking through history itself. As the cradle of the Renaissance, it is known as the home to some of the most important names in Western art, science, and architecture including Michelangelo, Da Vinci, and Brunelleschi. In modern times, it’s a feast for the senses. From the incredible art museums and galleries to the delectable restaurants to the pure romance of the city, it’s easy to fall for Florence.

What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Florence?

Every first-time visitor to Florence should cross the Arno River and head up to Piazzale Michelangelo to watch the sunset over the city. This piazza offers panoramic views of the city and Arno River. While it’s not a secret amongst Florentines or photographers, it is one of the most magnificent views that one can experience in Florence. We highly recommend bringing a bottle of wine to add to the experience.

Where to get the best classic Italian dishes in town?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRAVEL COUPLE ✈️Scott+Collette (@roamaroo)

Florence is a city for foodies. For the best pasta in Firenze, head to Osteria Cinghiale Bianco where we highly recommend the pappardelle al ragu di cinghiale (wild boar ragu), the taglierini al tartufo (truffles), and the sformatino di cipolle con besciamella di formaggio e tartufo fresco (a cheese and onion flan). If you can only order one thing here, order the cheese and onion flan. Trust us.

One of our favorite pizzas in the world is at Pizzeria Antica Porta. This pizza is crisp and delicious and it’s all served in a completely unpretentious atmosphere. For incredible cured meats and cheese, head to La Prosciutteria and top it off with a crisp Aperol Spritz.

Best bar in Florence to sip on a Bellini or Aperol Spritz?

Our favorite bar in Florence is the La Terrazza Bar at the Hotel Continentale. This rooftop bar sits atop of a medieval tower and offers spectacular views of the Arno River and Ponte Vecchio. While the atmosphere is unparalleled, the mixologists at La Terrazza take the experience to a whole new level. La Terrazza is the perfect place to enjoy aperitivo, a cultural ritual for the Italians that whets the appetite with a cocktail and appetizers. We highly recommend ordering an Aperol Spritz, or just about anything on the menu.

Best way to take in the city’s art scene?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gallerie degli Uffizi (@uffizigalleries)

Walking through Florence is like walking through one large open-air museum. There are endless opportunities to admire art here, but we highly recommend taking your time to visit the Uffizi Gallery, Accademia Gallery (home to Michelangelo’s David), and the Pitti Palace. We also recommend hiking to the top of the Duomo. You can buy all of your tickets online and we recommend going as early as possible.

Coolest hotel or place to stay in Florence?

We absolutely love staying at the Hotel Lungarno, a five-star hotel owned by the Ferragamo family. It’s located on the Oltrarno, the area South of the Arno River, which translates to “beyond the Arno.” While it’s just steps away from the Ponte Vecchio and the heavily touristed sites of Florence, it feels like your own private enclave. We highly recommend booking a river view room, a dining experience at the on-site Michelin-starred restaurant, Borgo San Jacopo, and aperitivo rooftop cocktails at their sister hotel, The Hotel Continentale.

Best time of year to visit?

While Florence is magical in any season, autumn is by far the best time of year to visit Florence. As the summer crowds dissipate and the temperatures begin to cool, it’s easy to fall in love with Florence. Florence is a very walkable city and visitors will enjoy the crisper temperatures as they walk along the Arno River or watch an unforgettable sunset at Piazzale Michelangelo.

A unique experience to do in Florence?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by giulio the truffle hunter (@giuliothetrufflehunter)

For a unique experience in Florence, head just out of the city and go truffle hunting with Giulio the Truffle Hunter. Hunt for prized Tuscan truffles in the Italian forest with Giulio and his trusty truffle-hunting dog. Then, feast on these magnificent truffles as your eyes gaze upon the city of Florence.