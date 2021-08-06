Cook This Earthy Truffle Pasta Before Watching ‘Pig’ This Weekend

I watched Pig on VOD this week (you can read Vince Mancini’s review here) and found it to be a decadent feast for the senses. It was also a damn good (though very dark) food movie. I’m no Vince, but if you want my opinion, I feel like you should definitely watch it yourself this weekend wherever you stream your movies.

It might have caused me to miss some narrative threads, but while watching this film about a man’s obsession with a truffle hog all I could think was, “Wow, I really want to eat truffles. Like… right now.” Thankfully, it’s black truffle season in Europe and I can get some prime bulbs from Italy pretty easily. (There are some perks to living in Germany, to be sure.)

My craving brought me back to one of my favorite pasta recipes of all time: Tagliatelle al Tartufo. The primarily Roman dish is one I always, always eat multiple times whenever I’m in Rome (assuming I’m there during the right season, that is). That late summer harvest of black truffles feels light and earthy while still reminding you that a colder, darker fall is not far away.

For my recipe, I’m sticking close to a recipe I learned during a pasta-making course in Bologna. It’s fresh, buttery, and full of layered black truffle goodness. It’s also fast. You make this in the time it takes to cook the fresh pasta, so around five minutes flat.

In short, it’s the perfect dish to make before you sit down to stream Pig this weekend.