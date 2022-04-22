Coachella
The Food Of Coachella — In Photos — As Weekend Two Gets Kicking

Food-lovers heading to weekend two of the Coachella Valley Art and Music Festival this weekend are about to bask in a smorgasbord of flavors from the country’s most famed restaurants, caterers, and chefs. In some ways, the event — which has long been a food haven — set a new bar this year, with more international flavors, more than double the vegan options, and more glam dining than festival-goers have ever seen.

Lobster rolls, fresh-caught sushi, tender steaks, and Korean BBQ are just a few of the culinary delights being served to festival-goers this year. From full family-style dining with multi-course meals to extravagant oyster dinners with fresh caviar, a little extra cash at Coachella can take a casual meal to a whole new level. Even the potato chip brand, Lay’s, got in on the action in a “4D” flavor experience with hip-hop beats made from the recorded crunch of potato chips.

If you’re headed to Coachella for weekend two (or willing to live with some serious FOMO), feast your eyes on a whole lot of feasting, below!

