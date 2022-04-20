Over the next two weekends, glitter-bedecked scenesters from all over the world will flock to the Southern California desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Just like the music, the art, and many of the experiences between stages, the food is curated with a keen eye for top-caliber talent and unforgettable productions.

With three days each weekend and three meals each day, that leaves (*back of the envelope calculation*)… nine meals to make the most of the experience. The problem? There are more than 50 food purveyors, making figuring out what to eat as challenging as deciding between two of your favorite musicians performing at the same time.

Fortunately, many of these culinary delights can be found in restaurants outside the festival. But what about those ephemeral options that can only be enjoyed during the event? These are true once-in-a-lifetime tastes. We can’t live your life for you, but we can do our best to break down eight Coachella food offerings that you won’t want to miss.

That ninth one? That’s your freebie. Roll the dice on something and report back to us.

SUSHI SPEAKEASY — Sushi by Scratch

Easily the most talked-about food offering this year is Chef Phillip Frankland Lee’s 17-course sushi meal served in an Omakase speakeasy, hidden behind an unmarked door. Planned as a new spin on the traditional sushi counter experience, there are a mere 12 seats for each serving, to enhance the intimacy of the experience.

Dinner will set you back $375 plus fees, but the memory of this meal will probably live on in your dreams forever.

PLANT-BASED VIP DINNER — Outstanding In The Field

For a laid-back, family-style four-course meal along a 275-person long table, head to Outstanding in the Field. Here, 11 of the top chefs in the world will converge for a different dining experience each evening. Chefs Ayinde and Makini Howell, will host a fully plant-based meal. Chef Burt Bakman (SLAB) and Chef Eric Greenspan will be hosting a Passover Seder. Each dinner celebrates local farmers, and the backdrop of Coachella’s VIP Rose Garden will make the occasion that much more special. Rates are $295 plus fees.