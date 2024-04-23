If you follow bourbon, then you know that most brands like to release new expressions in the fall to get a jump on the holiday season. Well, now that the calendar has flipped and spring has sprung this is the perfect time to take a gander at what you may have overlooked during the doldrums of winter. After all, just because you missed out on tasting the latest Buffalo Trace Antique Collection doesn’t mean there aren’t other excellent bottles of bourbon just waiting to be discovered.

Lucky for you, we looked high and low to find the very best of those gems that are hiding in plain sight. Whether you’re looking for something light and sweet to enjoy on a balmy evening or something full of flavor to toss into a cocktail, we’ve got you covered.

Chances are you’ve walked right past one of these bottles without even realizing how good it is. With this list, you won’t get caught slipping ever again. Now you can impress your friends (and expand your palate too!) by adding them all to your personal collection.

Let’s get into it!

4. Starlight Distillery Carl T. Huber’s Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60

The Whiskey:

For an introduction to one of the best craft whiskey brands in America, you don’t need to look any further than this bottle from Starlight Distillery. Starlight has made a bit of a name for themselves with their exotic finishing casks but tasting their base bourbon is the kind of eye-opening experience that you’ll want to start with.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Take me out to the ballgame! This is a box of Cracker Jacks on the nose, where you can expect caramel sweetness and subtle nuttiness to be present along with some barrel char and corn-forward graininess.

Palate: On the palate this retains its nutty quality while providing just enough butterscotch balance plus plenty of nutmeg to make this an enjoyable pour that comes across as straightforward but savory.