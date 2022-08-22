Our Take On 2022’s Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon

Every year for the past 15 years, Four Roses has dropped their much-beloved Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon. The whiskey is a rare blend of bourbons that come together to create the ultimate expression of Four Roses via their ten unique bourbon recipes. This year’s edition will drop in September but you can enter a lottery to win the option to buy a bottle right now.

That means it’s a great time to tell you what you’d be winning by reviewing the juice in this year’s bottle.

Before we dive in… Four Roses is renowned for making and blending ten bourbons into their whiskeys (except the Single Barrel expressions, of course). There are two mash bills that Four Roses work with. One is a very high rye bourbon mash of 60 percent corn, 30 percent rye, and ten percent malted barley. That’s Mash Bill B if you want to geek out a little. Mash Bill E is a lower but still high rye bourbon mash with 75 percent corn, 20 percent rye, and only five percent malted barley. How this turns into ten distinct whiskeys is through the yeast. Four Roses employ five different yeast strains on both mash bills, creating ten unique bourbon whiskeys. Those yeasts bring a different flavor profile to the mash that carries through fermentation, distillation, aging, and blending/proofing to the final product. Each of those ten bourbons then has a lettered name like OBSV or OESK or OBSF denoting the mash bill and yeast involved.

You can see them all broken down here.

Obviously, that’s a lot to work your way through, so let’s just jump right into what’s in this year’s Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon bottle. That way you can decide if you’re going to wait outside your local retailer overnight to snag a bottle.

