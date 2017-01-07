This Iranian Restaurant Has Been Quietly Feeding The Homeless For Free For Months

#Food
01.06.17 1 year ago

Shutterstock

A restaurant in Montreal, has been quietly serving the homeless for free for months. It’s the kind of story that makes you feel like “As long as there are still people out there like co-owners, Ala Amiry and Yahya Hashemi, we might be okay!”

Marché Ferdous serves Middle Eastern fare and is located in downtown Montreal. Having opened only about six months ago, Amiry says that their location is near a church, where they noticed a large homeless population. So a few months ago they put a simple, inconspicuous sign up in the window. It said, “People with no money welcome to eat free.” It was in both English and French.

“We noticed many homeless who were asking for food, asking for money, and they ask for discounts and they don’t have enough money for a sandwich,” Amiry told Uproxx. “So we decided to give them the food for free. Because you know, it was breaking our hearts to see people so hungry. And we believe that (giving away food) preserves the dignity of a human being.”

When the owners of Montreal's Marché Restaurant Ferdous noticed homeless people in the area asking for money, they decided to do something about it. But rather than give out some spare change, co-owners Yahya Hashemi and Ala Amiry decided to do one better: to offer up free food from their restaurant. The two put up a sign last month offering anyone in need a warm, Middle Eastern meal, no questions asked. Said chef Abdelkader Bejaoui: “It doesn't matter, because at night if you still have leftover food you end up throwing it out, so why not give to those in need? It's not a big deal. 40,000 people die, homeless, on the streets of America every year. We can do better. Follow @HomelessFriend ⬅ #HomelessFriend ❤🙏❤ . . . #SpreadPeaceUSA #helpthehomeless #homeless #homelessness #poverty #thepeacechurch #ahimsa #homelessinamerica #montreal #rethinkhomelessness #streetlife #heartwarming #veganvip #endhomelessness #homeless #homelessinamerica #helpingothers #poverty #streetliving #helpingthehomeless #tentcity #feedingthehomeless #spreadpeace #sharingfood

A post shared by Homeless Friend (@homelessfriend) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSCHARITYFOODGOODMarche Ferdousrestaurants

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP