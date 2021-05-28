Oban Wants To Send You To Scotland To Taste Whisky With The Pros

Oban whisky has been around for 227 years. That’s longer than the actual town of Oban in Scotland has even existed. Oban Distillery, nestled on a calm harbor of inky black seawater and against a tall, wet, and mossy black rock wall, is the heart of the town in every sense. Especially considering the town was built up around the distillery after it started making whisky all those years ago. It’s a corner of the world that’s as special as the whisky that’s made there.

Would you like to go? If you know Oban whisky, that answer is probably a resounding, “yes!”

Well good news, you might be in luck. Oban is running a sweepstake that’ll take you to Scotland for a week where you’ll eat wild food from Scotland’s seas and mountains while learning about and tasting whisky with the team at Oban. You’ll also get to stay in “The Oban Abode” right next to the distillery. That’s a small apartment that was curated by Oban distillery worker Derek Maclean and decorated with handmade furniture made from spent Oban whisky casks. You’ll also get a tour of the pubs and culinary scene in and around Oban while meeting locals who call the small hamlet home.

The best part, Oban will foot the bill for you and a friend to go for a week to experience this once-in-a-lifetime whisky journey. That’s six days and five nights of accommodation for two. Coach airfare from your nearest airport. Transport. Most meals (no alcohol is covered, outside of tastings). And a fully immersive experience at the Oban Distillery.

There are a few rules. You need to be at least 21 to enter. You’ll have to enter by Thursday, September 2nd at 11:59:59 pm EST. And you’ll have to travel before December 31st, 2021. Naturally, there will likely still be COVID protocols you’ll have to follow for flights, border controls, and day-to-day activities in Scotland as well.

All of this is to celebrate Oban introducing a new docuseries, Postcards from Oban, and the reopening of the distillery. The short online vignettes will focus on Oban’s seven distillery workers as well as local artisans, fisherman, and farmers. The idea is to transport you to the town and the distillery to really absorb the chill and unique vibe of the place.

If this sounds like your idea of a good time enter here! Trust us, it’ll be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.