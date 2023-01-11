IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK: For a resort that feels intimate, there are a surprising number of food and drink options. From the more upscale Grand View Dining Room (currently under renovations), to the slightly more laid-back Rocks Dining Room and Rocks Lounge and Patio, Kissing Camels Grille and Bar and Beach and Cable Barista – you have lots of choice without ever leaving the property. I especially enjoyed the large room service menu that can also be delivered to the infinity pool. During my dinner at Rocks Lounge, there was live music, low lighting, and truly exceptional service. I can’t wait to return. AMENITIES: All rooms with private balcony or patio

In-room fireplaces

Fitness center with daily fitness classes

In-room wine on tap

STRATA Med Spa Fit center

M & M Tennis Facility

Recreation center

Three swimming pools

27-hole golf course

Kids Club

Spa and salon ROOM TYPES: Something I loved about Garden of the Gods Resort was that every club room and suite in the lodge portion has either a balcony or a private patio facing the Garden of the Gods and Rocky Mountains. If you have a larger party or want more privacy – you’re covered. The resort also has plenty of residential-style cottages and private casitas with one, two, and three-bedroom options. Explore room types here. BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK: Garden of the Gods visitor center and park is just below the resort – and it is well worth a visit. The National Natural Landmark is a public park that is free to the public and absolutely awe-inspiring. The rock formations are otherworldly and the views are epic. There are 21 miles of trails within the park, as well as opportunities for technical climbing (with a guide), horseback riding, and biking. You can even take a Segway tour around the park. It is legendary in Colorado Springs and outside of it – consistently one of the top attractions in the country.

BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE: Garden of the Gods Resort is located in Colorado Springs but is just a couple miles from one of my favorite vibey mountain towns: Manitou Springs. Known throughout history for its healing mineral springs, it is one of my favorite places to spend a day. The downtown area is super walkable, eclectic, and unique. And just up the road, you can grab a ride on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway – the world’s highest cog railway that climbs up the iconic Pikes Peak. Once you’re at the top you gotta stop for the famous Pikes Peak high-altitude donuts made at the Summit House before walking around and understanding why this mountain inspired Katherine Lee Bates to write the song “America the Beautiful.” BED GAME: This is a luxury resort, so I expected a comfy bed – and I was not disappointed. The club room I was in had a large bed with luxurious linens I had to pull myself out of. But the best part is that if you want to stay in it you have a million-dollar view right from there. Rating: 9/10

SEXINESS RATING: While the room, spa, and wellness areas are all sleek and would garner a 10 rating in sexiness, the common areas in the lobby are definitely family-friendly and lean somewhat more refined than sexy. I’ll have to come back in the summer season – when the infinity pool switches back to adult only – to see if a score change is warranted. Rating: 8/10 THE VIEWS AND PHOTO SPOTS: Garden of the Gods wasn’t named TripAdvisor’s #2 attraction in the country (and #9 in the entire world) in 2022 for nothing – it’s remarkable. And you have a view from nearly everywhere on the property at Garden of the Gods Resort. From the infinity pool to the private balconies or patios in every club room or suite to the windows in the bar and the reflection pool that dates back to 1951 – the options are nearly endless. I recommend waking up for sunrise at the infinity pool – it may be cold but the warm light hitting the red rocks is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.