Grand Cayman, the largest island in the Cayman Islands, is quickly becoming the “it” destination of the Caribbean, drawing celebrities and jet-setters with its perfect blend of luxury, style, and unforgettable experiences. Whether craving world-class cuisine, looking to lounge on stunning beaches, or seeking the ultimate nightlife scene, Grand Cayman has it all – and then some. I recently spent a few days on Grand Cayman, right in the middle of the action on Seven Mile Beach, and I am already looking forward to my return. Here is the inside scoop on this vibrant Caribbean hotspot just a short flight away.

HOW TO TRAVEL TO GRAND CAYMAN: Traveling from the United States – specifically the eastern and midwestern US – to Grand Cayman is very convenient, with several airlines offering direct flights from major US cities to Owen Roberts International Airport in George Town. I opted to travel with a connection through Atlanta from Denver, but there is a non-stop available on Cayman Airways that is just four and a half hours between you and paradise. From the East Coast, direct flights from New York are just over 4 hours, from Atlanta less than 3 hours, and from Miami just over an hour and a half – perfect for a weekend getaway. WHERE TO STAY:

HOTEL INDIGO

Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman is part of the Hotel Indigo chain, but it feels entirely unique and fully like a boutique property. The hotel, which just opened in summer 2024, mixes vibrant boho chic aesthetic with mid-century modern design, featuring subdued colors like warm dark teal in the hallways, contrasted with bright whites and soft flashes of orange-brown in the rooms. With 282 guest rooms, each designed to provide ocean or island views, the hotel – just steps away from the world-renowned Seven Mile Beach, is a great value for all the amenities, along with being an Instagrammers dream. BOTANICA COTTAGES

For a boutique, low-rise escape that blends local charm with luxury, look no further than Botanica Cottages. This family-owned property offers 14 thoughtfully designed cottages that cater to discerning travelers seeking an authentic island experience infused with heritage and culture. Located just steps from Seven Mile Beach, Botanica provides four distinct cottage styles, perfect for solo luxury lovers, families, and everyone in between. Each cottage comes equipped with amenities like full kitchens, laundry, beach gear, and, in some cases, private pools and outdoor showers. It’s the ultimate home away from home—if your home happens to be effortlessly stylish and undeniably upscale.

PALM HEIGHTS

If you have the budget, then the place to see and be seen is undoubtedly Palm Heights. With visitors like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Beiber and Chloë Sevigny, this luxury property is definitely the “It Girl” destination on the island. The impeccably stylish yet unpretentious hotel feels very “if-you-know-you-know”, with 52 spacious suites, each designed with a blend of contemporary and vintage aesthetics, and each with a view of the famed Seven Mile Beach. Rates vary from around $600 per night in the off-season to well over $1,500 a night during the winter months. WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK: Grand Cayman is often referred to as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, and for good reason. You have many options here with a unique combination of diverse influences, high-quality fresh ingredients, and a thriving dining scene that appeals to locals and travelers alike. Here are my recommendations. BRUNCH AT AVE

Brunch is a big deal in Grand Cayman, and whether you’re looking for an upscale dining experience or a laid-back local favorite, the island delivers. My recommendation is Sunday brunch at Ave within the Kimpton Seafire. Held from 12-3 pm on Sundays, the vibe is a lively, upscale affair, packed with both visitors to the island and well-dressed locals who seemed to be there as much for the scene as for the food. The buffet had just about everything—classic breakfast dishes, a carvery station with roast meats, fresh sushi, an array of pastries, and plenty of tropical fruit. There always seemed to be a server nearby topping off mimosas and delivering cocktails from the bar, adding to the celebratory feel. It’s where people linger, chatting over second (or third) plates, making it just as much a social event as a meal.

TILLIES My most memorable dining experience in Grand Cayman was at Tillie’s, the iconic restaurant at Palm Heights. I visited on a Thursday for their “Burger, Lobster, and Bubbles” night—a perfectly indulgent trio that exceeded all expectations. The setting, nestled along the legendary Seven Mile Beach within the celebrity-favored Palm Heights hotel, struck the perfect balance of vibrant energy and effortless sophistication. The crowd was a stylish, well-connected mix, making it the ultimate spot to see and be seen. Paired with fresh, mouthwatering dishes, Tillie’s offers an unforgettable culinary experience. POM POM

For rooftop views and a lively party atmosphere, head to Pom Pom, the newest hotspot in Grand Cayman’s dining scene. Perched atop Hotel Indigo, it’s surprisingly the island’s first and only rooftop bar—a fact that caught me off guard. The tropical-chic space, filled with lush greenery and a stylish crowd, makes it a must-visit for a leisurely, picture-perfect brunch, sunset cocktails, or a chic dinner with an ocean view. The shareable plates, with a Latin influence, were flavorful and well-executed, while the cocktails were just as impressive—vibrant, creative, and perfect for toasting to island life.

BONNY MOON BEACH CLUB

By day, Bonny Moon Beach Club is a stylish, laid-back spot perfect for sipping cocktails and enjoying light bites in a dreamy, boho setting on the iconic Seven Mile Beach. But as the sun sets, it transforms into one of Grand Cayman’s most electric nightlife destinations, with DJs, dancing, and an effortlessly cool crowd. One of the must-try indulgences? The “Happy Meal”—a playful yet luxe pairing of a towering stack of crispy fries and a bottle of champagne- the ultimate girl dinner. UNION GRILL

Union Grill is an intimate, upscale spot in Grand Cayman’s dining scene. Tucked away in Camana Bay, it has a sleek, modern design and a cozy yet sophisticated atmosphere. The menu focuses on elevated fine dining with fresh ingredients – and even separate vegan and gluten-free menus. The cocktails here are a major highlight—crafted with precision and a sense of fun (I recommend the Little Red Dress). It’s the perfect spot to settle in for a long dinner with friends or grab a perfectly made drink at the bar. The polished but relaxed service makes it a go-to for a stylish and upscale but unpretentious night out.

LIBRARY BY THE SEA

Just steps from the beach, Library by the Sea is a must-visit for a one-of-a-kind cocktail experience. Tucked inside the Kimpton Seafire, this intimate bar takes mixology to an art form, with drinks inspired by literature and storytelling (and an incredibly creative cocktail menu that simply must be seen to appreciate). As one of North America’s 50 Best Bars, it lives up to the hype with a menu that changes seasonally, featuring house-infused rums, exotic spices, and rare spirits. Sipping a thoughtfully crafted cocktail while watching the sunset over Seven Mile Beach made for a perfect, memorable night in a setting that felt both sophisticated and imaginative. NEXT DOOR

A chic craft cocktail bar located (as the name suggests) next to popular restaurant Agua in Camana Bay, Next Door offers a menu of inventive, handcrafted drinks and a substantial food menu (although I only went for the drinks). The ambiance is very cool yet unpretentious, the perfect dark and moody spot for drinks and Instagram pics. and The bartenders here are known for their expertise in mixology, so whether craving a refreshing rum cocktail or a bold whiskey creation, this is the place to unwind with a perfectly made drink, listen to a live DJ and maybe get on the dancefloor.

BATA BAR

Bata Bar at Hotel Indigo is the perfect spot to spend a relaxing day poolside, with stunning ocean views and a chill atmosphere (save for the wild chickens!). I spent a rejuvenating afternoon here lounging by the pool, enjoying refreshing mocktails and delicious lobster and shrimp tacos—a perfect combination. The poolside bar serves up a variety of drinks, from signature cocktails to fresh, non-alcoholic options, all while you take in the gentle breeze and vibrant, stylish modern surroundings. It’s the ideal place to unwind, whether you’re cooling off in the pool or just soaking up the sun. WHERE TO EXPLORE:

SPIRIT OF THE WEST SWIMMING HORSES

I’ve traveled extensively, and had some unique experiences along the way, but swimming with horses through the crystal-clear waters of Grand Cayman with Spirit of the West was one I’ll never forget. After a scenic ride along the coastline, we ventured into the sea, and the horse and I were soon gliding through the waves together. The sensation of the cool water around me and the powerful movement of the horse felt incredibly freeing and peaceful—like nothing I’d ever done before. It’s an adventure that genuinely captures the island’s beauty in a way that stays with you long after the ride. Also – our guides were fantastic to spend a morning with. SHOP LOCAL Shopping local in Grand Cayman was a refreshing break from the usual souvenirs. I picked up a beautifully crafted candle and perfume from Ted Green, a brand known for its local, luxury Caribbean nature-inspired fragrances, and browsed the bold streetwear at Mutiny, which captures a different side of the island culture.