Even if you’ve rarely tried stout beers (and there are oh so many great ones to check out!), there’s a pretty good chance you’ve at least had a pint of Guinness or two. It’s one of the most popular beers in the world, after all. The dry Irish stout is known for its creamy, coffee, and chocolate-toasted malt flavors. And while Guinness is a good example of the style, countless other stouts also deserve your attention.

If you do enjoy the flavor profile of Guinness — well, you’re in luck. Many stouts also carry espresso, toasted malts, and chocolate flavors (on top of other notes, depending on their unique ingredients). And that’s just scratching the surface of what a stout can be.

To find you a few new brews to test this month, we asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the single stout (imperial, barrel-aged, Irish stout, whatever) that they never get tired of drinking. Keep scrolling to see all of their selections!

Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout

Lewis Caputa, lead bartender at Rosina Cocktail Lounge in Las Vegas

ABV: 10%

Average Price: $13 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

As chocolate stouts go, this one is my favorite because I feel that the rich dark chocolate, coffee notes, and toasted malts really stand out.

Stone Xocoveza

Daniel Yang, lead bartender at Electra Cocktail Club in Las Vegas

ABV: 8.1%

Average Price: $17 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Granted, I am not much of a stout drinker. But given the option to only drink one stout, I would pick Stone Xocoveza Imperial Stout every time. This rich cocoa and cinnamon forward stout hits all the notes. Having a touch of bitterness and subtle sweetness (preying upon my love of coffee), you won’t find a lack of complexity.

Inspired by Mexican hot chocolate this enchanting brew gives me holiday vibes even without the Christmas tree that I’ve been procrastinating on putting away.