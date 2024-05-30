Late August isn’t generally considered the spookiest time of year. But maybe it should be. It’s when kids are preparing to go back to school, if they aren’t already waking up unfathomably early to catch the bus. It’s also post-blockbuster, pre-awards season, so there aren’t even any movies to look forward to. Scary! But there’s another reason why late August is so spooky: it’s the beginning of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.
Halloween Horror Nights at the Orlando, Florida-based theme park kicks off on August 30 and runs on select nights through November 3 (HHN also occurs in Universal Studios Hollywood). This year’s attractions are still being rolled out and announced, but there will be 10 haunted houses (2023 had The Last of Us and Stranger Things, among others) and five scare zones “filled with hordes of menacing creatures and outrageous live entertainment.”
Lines to get into the houses can be long, so if you don’t feel like waiting (and spending a little extra money), Universal Studios is offering a “Premium Scream Night event” on Thursday, August 29. The perks include exploring HHN before it “officially” opens, limited capacity, staggered entry by group, all-you-can-eat food, and access to select attractions in the park.
Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night event tickets go on sale on June 6 and cost $350 (or $325 for Universal passholders). Tickets for all other nights are on sale now on Universal’s website.
Here are the houses that have been announced so far:
Slaughter Sinema 2
Haunted House Announcement: Slaughter Sinema 2
If you’re dying for a b-movie horror marathon, head to the Carey Drive-in. Scream through scenes from creature features, grindhouse gore, spaghetti westerns and more. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/n1FE63M2dI #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/UonKsZD1R1
— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 17, 2024
Goblin’s Feast
Haunted House Announcement: Goblin’s Feast
Welcome to the Goblin’s Feast Tavern and visit the goblin village where a lavish feast is being prepared for goblins, orcs, hobgoblins and witches. And you’re the main course. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/BoePv7oHQl #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/NeOoWlkfrV
— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 20, 2024
Major Sweets Candy Factory
Haunted House Announcement: Major Sweets Candy Factory
You’ve been invited to chaperone a field trip to a candy factory. The deadly delicious treats turn the kids into sugar-fueled fiends. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/DA7SpHYx7Q #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/xaxdMKOyJm
— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 21, 2024
The Museum: Deadly Exhibit
Haunted House Announcement: The Museum: Deadly Exhibit
You decide to visit the new folklore museum exhibit, The Rotting Stone, when an evil escapes from within, destroying everything in its path. tix now on sale: https://t.co/hhjsr2T4E9 #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/rNS1eVgs3I
— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 22, 2024
Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America
Haunted House Announcement: Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America
With La Muerte as your guide, you’ll be begging for piedad from these three terrifying legends: Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza and El Silbón. tix now on sale: https://t.co/9EfUJS6I9E #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/lGDv0PD9Rb
— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 23, 2024
Triplets of Terror
Haunted House Announcement: Triplets of Terror
You're invited to the Barmy triplets' birthday bash. But beware, they celebrate by recreating their family's murders. Prepare for a gory gathering. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/aMZxjKnPeQ #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/5jPUXede3o
— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 24, 2024
Stay spooky out there.