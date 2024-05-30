Late August isn’t generally considered the spookiest time of year. But maybe it should be. It’s when kids are preparing to go back to school, if they aren’t already waking up unfathomably early to catch the bus. It’s also post-blockbuster, pre-awards season, so there aren’t even any movies to look forward to. Scary! But there’s another reason why late August is so spooky: it’s the beginning of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Halloween Horror Nights at the Orlando, Florida-based theme park kicks off on August 30 and runs on select nights through November 3 (HHN also occurs in Universal Studios Hollywood). This year’s attractions are still being rolled out and announced, but there will be 10 haunted houses (2023 had The Last of Us and Stranger Things, among others) and five scare zones “filled with hordes of menacing creatures and outrageous live entertainment.”

Lines to get into the houses can be long, so if you don’t feel like waiting (and spending a little extra money), Universal Studios is offering a “Premium Scream Night event” on Thursday, August 29. The perks include exploring HHN before it “officially” opens, limited capacity, staggered entry by group, all-you-can-eat food, and access to select attractions in the park.

Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night event tickets go on sale on June 6 and cost $350 (or $325 for Universal passholders). Tickets for all other nights are on sale now on Universal’s website.

Here are the houses that have been announced so far: